 IMSUBEB Contractors Appeal To Uzodinma To Save Them From Hunger, Shame, Frustration, Death

.As Govt Calls For Fresh Tenders

The Contractors who handled the projects for construction of schools, digging of Boreholes etc for Imo State Universal Basic Education Board IMSUBEB have gone on bended knees, begging the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to show compassion to them, before they all die of hunger, humiliation and frustration.

Speaking to Trumpeta yesterday, some of the Contractors seen hanging around IMSUBEB office, Portharcourt Road, Owerri, lamented that their lives have been hell for them, as most of them borrowed from Banks to execute the projects, but since three years now have been waiting to be paid.

They said that they cannot meet up with responsiblies any more as Heads of their various homes, as they can’t pay school fees, house rents, even to raise money to bury loved ones.

The Contractors appealed to the Governor to come to their rescue, pointing out that Uzodinma is a very humane and compassionate person, even before he became Governor, and therefore sure that if the Governor hears their cries he will act immediately in his usual manner.

They said that already, some of their colleagues have received their payments, but still remaining a majority of others.

The Contractors pleaded to the Governor to ask the IMSUBEB to continue the payment from where they stopped by paying the rest Contractors, pointing out that already nearly all of them have qeued behind the Uzodinma reelection train, since they are highly respected opinion moulders in their various communities and taking the Uzodinma reelection movement to the grassroots.

“You cannot change a winning team midway. The Governor has all our votes already, not for anything other than because he has performed extensively well” one of the contractors from Ngor Okpala told Trumpeta.

However, they expressed fears that for inviting for fresh tenders, their own payment may suffer setback.