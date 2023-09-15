NLO/Ikukuoma Super League: Goal Difference Denies Mbaise Blues Final Ticket

..As Team Directs Attention To 3rd Place Trophy

Fast rising NLO side, Ikukuoma FC of Mbaise yesterday narrowly missed out from featuring in the final of the maiden edition of the NLO/Ikukuoma Foundation Super League Championship after they were forced to a 1-1 draw by Tudun Wada FC of Kano.

Samuel Chidozoe had given the Mbaise Blues the lead at the 19th minute of play but the hard fighting Northern side fought back in the second stanza to grab an equalizer at the 50th minute of play through Emmanuel Haris to guarantee a final place.

The team who are barely 5 months old and who just recently got promoted to the NLO 1 after they secured the elevation from NLO 2 (U-19) league last season will turn attention to the 3rd place encounter on Saturday by 12noon with a yet to be identified opponent as at the time of ding this report.

They failed to make the final of the lucrative brand new NLO Super League ably powered by High Chief Dr Summers Nwokie, with a goal difference after finishing on the same 4 points as Tudun Wada with one win and a draw in the second round knockout session of the Super League, as the Northern team progressed with +1 goals difference.

Ikukuoma FC of Mbaise is owned by High Chief Dr Summers Nwokie, President of Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation who is very passionate to give talented players the opportunity to actualize their dream of becoming professional players.

The Super League as earlier emphasized by the Ezinihitte Mbaise born philanthropist was created in conjunction with the NLO board to further broaden the scope of projecting young football talents which coincidental attracted the recent MoU signing between the Mbaise based clubside and a Kosobo division one outfit with the view of exporting talented Ikukuoma FC players.