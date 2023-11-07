Oguta Monarch Regains Freedom After Seven Days Captive

The people of Ejemekwuru Autonomous Community in Oguta local government area have been celebrative mood for some days now following the return of their Eze from captivity.

As this Paper had earlier reported his abduction, it can also authoritively report that the traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Eze Hipolyte Duru has also returned unhurt.

A source close to the Palace said when finally the abductors opened up dialogue, they had requested a ransom of two hundred million naira which was later scaled to twenty million naira.

Although the source did not pinpoint the actual amount finally paid but lamented heavily how the Onye Eze was blindfolded throughout his stay in the abductors den.

It would be recalled that around 26th of last month between 5.30pm-7pm, at a point popularly called Njawa spot, suspected Fulani herdsmen seized the spot along Ogbaku/Ejemekwuru/Izombe axis shooting sporadically.

Our source, who pleaded anonymity, said the herdsmen, wielding heavy weapons, abducted many commuters including the traditional ruler of Ejemekwuru, Eze Duru who was said to be returning from Ogbaku that evening. The Eze was abducted leaving his Highlander Jeep parked by the road.

An Okada rider who escaped death said he rode into the rampaging herdsmen, all spotting black caftan in the operation and quickly did a U-turn and escaped into a bush path.

Commuters who were stranded later got a lease when operatives of the Nigeria Navy and DSS probably answered a distress call and created passage for commuters.

The suspected herdsman on sighting the Navy and DSS operatives zoomed into the bush leaving their last minute catches behind. It was these lucky captives who said many others had been taken into the bush including the traditional ruler.

Many of those who had sustained bullets wounds in the course of that operation are currently taking treatment.

Trumpeta investigation revealed that on that fateful Tuesday, the herdsmen had altercations with Egbema community which drove them to Agwa. The Agwa community pushed them to Okwu Ogbaku from where they were said to have moved into the bush between Ogbaku and Ejemekwuru, Njawa point, for the operations.

Few months ago, similar incidents had taken place within the same environment during which a Reverend Father who had attended a burial programme at Izombe and was heading to Owerri, was abducted and many lives lost.