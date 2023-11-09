IMC Compounds Heartland FC Woes, As League Body Fines Club, Ban Fans

.. Election Forces Postponement Of Bayelsa UTD Tie

Languishing at the bottom of the log, it has certainly not been the best of starts in the league for Heartland FC of Owerri as organizers of the league has compounded their woes with fine and ban.

The interim Management Committee IMC, who are organizers of the Nigerian Premier Football League NPFL, recently welded their big stick on the Owerri Landlords as a desciplenary measure following the clubs breach of rule B13.18 of the framework and rules of the NPFL.

In the their ruling which was made public and available to Trumpeta sports desk, the league organizers imposed a fine and banned the club fans from their next home game for encroachment until the field of play by their players and officials during their match day fixture against Rivers United on November 1, 2023 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

“A fine of one million naira only N1,000,000 for encroaching unto the field of play in breach of the league rules and recent warning letter.

“An order closing Dan Anyiam Stadium for fans for your next home game,” parts of the letter from IMC read.

The Naze Millionaires were in the letter also asked to within 48hrs of the notice to in accordance to rule C26 either submit to the summary of the jurisdiction and the sanctions or elect to be dealt with by a disciplinary panel.

They were equally reminded that in accordance to rule E1 that if the appeal fails they are liable to further sanctions.

Meanwhile, owing to the Governorship Election taking place in Bayelsa and Imo state this weekend, the organizers of the NPFL has adjusted the match day 8 fixture between Heartland FC and Bayelsa United which was originally scheduled for Sunday November 12.

The IMC notice sent to the affected parties which was also made public informed that the encounter will now hold on Wednesday November 15, 2023 at same venue but without fans.