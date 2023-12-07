Prince Ogbonna Extolled For Bankrolling Maiden Imo FA Veterans Cup

The Chairman Imo State Sports Commission, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” has continued to attract accolades for his undying and unwavering support to Sport development in Imo State.

This is as the Imo State Football Association ahead of the kick off of the maiden edition of the Imo State Veterans Football Competition has appreciated the seasoned sports development enthusiast for sponsoring the tournament.

We thank and appreciate your gesture to host the first edition of the Imo State Veterans Tournament organized by Imo State FA and Powered by the Chairman Imo State Sports Commission.

“This competition will go a long way to showcase and tell Imolites how willing and ready you are to take us to the next level in sports, especially football.” Parts of the appreciation read.

“On behalf of the Imo Football Family we say big thank you for making us proud.

The tournament which is expected to kick off on December 7, 2023 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Training pitch will see Association of Ex-Footballers (ASEF) take on Diamond Dynamics Fitness Club (DDFC) in the opening encounter.

The competition has eight Veteran teams drawn into two groups as they lock horns for honours rekindling their good old active days.

The teams include; DDFC, ASEF, Igwebuike All Stars, Unique All Stars, Ex-Iwuanyanwu Nat’l, Uzi na Abosi All Stars, Hytel Fitness Club and Nze All Stars Obinze.