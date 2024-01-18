ASSEMBLY VIBES THURSDAY, JANUARY 18, 2024

IMO LAWMAKERS CONGRATULATE GOVERNOR, DEPUTY ON SUCCESSFUL SWEARING-IN

•Nwaneri: UZODIMMA IS A NATIONAL FIGURE, HAS A SOUND PEDIGREE

The second tenure inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has come and gone but not without leaving a lasting impression in the mind of Imolites.

Uzodimma was sworn into office for second term journey on Monday, January 15,2024 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

With the glowing goodwill messages that has greeted Uzodimma and his Deputy, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru, Members of the Imo State House of Assembly are not left out.

Marking it as an official congratulatory message, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri, Member representing Oru East State Constituency and Chief Whip of the House during Wednesday’s plenary session of the House opened the floor with a motion felicitating the number one citizen of the State.

He started with the prayers of the motion thus, “AWARE OF THE FACT that His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma is the first Governor of Imo State to record overwhelming success in all the twenty-seven (27) Local Government Areas of Imo State in the election held on the 11th of November, 2023, showing his acceptance by the masses in all the Local Governments in Imo State;

“WHEREAS on the 15th day of January, 2024, Imo State went agog for the Swearing-In of His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma for his second tenure as the Executive Governor of Imo State (2024 – 2028) and also his Deputy, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru as Deputy Governor;

“WHEREAS the ceremony was a gathering of who is who in the country, particularly, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Senate, Chief Godswill Akpabio, and other Senators, the Speaker of the House of representatives, Alhaji Tajudeen Abass and other House of Representative Members, the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR,, the National Chairman of APC, Alhaji Ganduje, serving Governors, 21 wives of Governors and former Governors, captains of Industries, first class Traditional Rulers, including the Obi of Onitsha, Ooni of Ife, Etsu Nupe and others too numerous to mention;

“NOTING that the gathering was a clear manifestation of the profile, reputation, acceptance and achievements of the Governor of Imo State. His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma within and outside Imo State, showing his pedigree;

“AMAZED by his achievements in all aspects of human activities in Imo State, particularly, infrastructural development, empowerment of the youth, the vulnerable and physically challenged, curbing the menace of insecurity and banditry, etc”.

He added that Uzodimma has proven his worth once more by converging both former and present heads of state in Owerri, as well as men and women of Calibre ranging from Political, Traditional and Religious institutions.

Nwaneri applauded the Governor for being a servant Leader and is still ready in getting the State rise to more enviable heights.

For the second term, the Oru East House Member expressed optimism that Ndi IMO would have cause to smile for good.

Hon Sam Otuibe of Ahiazu Mbaise described

Uzodimma as a miracle working governor, who instead of resting after inauguration went back to site.

“This shows that his eyes is still on the ball and he wants to leave a lasting legacy”.

The Aboh Mbaise Member, Hon Princewill Amuchie opined that what happened on January 15 was a sort of means aimed at uniting the nation, a strong feat pulled by Uzodimma in the annals of Imo State.

Hon. Clinton Amadi of Owerri Municipal attributed Uzodimma as a peace loving man, a gender friendly governor who carried the female gender along in his second term.

Amadi asked the governor to hold on the drive for the restoration of peace and tranquility.

Hon Duru Iheonukara Johnson of Ideato South said, the Governor on January 15 proved his capacity to unite Nigeria where tribes and regions converged in Owerri in his celebration.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma has the capacity of uniting this country, no wonder he wrote the book, “The Igbo Question. The governor has done a lot for Imolites, he has shown high level of accountability and transparency”.

After their contributions, the House presided by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe resolved to congratulate His Excellency, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma and his Deputy, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru for their successful and impressive inauguration and Swearing-in ceremony held on the 15th day of January, 2024 at Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

The House further resolved to urge His Excellency to continue with the same developmental strides in the area of infrastructure, the empowerment of youth and vulnerable persons, and most especially the curbing of insecurity and banditry in the State during his second tenure in order to further gain the confidence of the people of Imo State.

IMO ASSEMBLY OKAYS INCLUSION OF MERIT COLLEGE OF NURSING ORLU INTO IMO STATE FAITH-BASED, PRIVATE SCHOOLS OF NURSING, MIDWIFERY

Good news for prospective nursing and midwifery students in Imo State and beyond as more chances of getting admission to pursue their dream Profession have been created.

Following the resolution that arose from a motion on matter of importance raised by the Honourable Member representing Orlu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ikenna Ihezuo, Colleges of Nursing Sciences across the State can now admit more.

Ihezuo, at a plenary session of the House yesterday prayed that the Merit College of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery Orlu be included into the schedule of the Imo State Faith Based and Private Schools of Nursing and Midwifery/Colleges of Nursing Sciences (Establishment) Law No. 17 of 2019.

It reads, “Whereas it is the requirement of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria that the establishment of any School of Nursing and Midwifery/College of Nursing Sciences shall pass through the House of Assembly of the State where it is to be domiciled;

“Aware that there is already in existence in the State, a law for Faith Based and Private Nursing Institutions titled Imo State Faith Based and Private Schools of Nursing and Midwifery/Colleges of Nursing Sciences (Establishment) Law No.17 of 2019;

“Noting that section 3, sub section (3) of the said Law provides that “other Faith-based and Private Schools of Nursing/Colleges of Nursing Sciences to be included in the schedule to this Law shall be approved by a resolution of the House;

“Noting that the College of Nursing mentioned in the caption has complied with the provisions of this Law as it relates to the establishment of Nursing Schools and Colleges of Nursing Sciences in Imo State”.

Ihezuo submitted that from an inspection tour, Merit College of Nursing Sciences has the wherewithal to provide quality nurses, especially as the demand for nurses is on the increase.

He continued that the number of intake in the already existing Colleges of Nursing is not enough to address the shortage of nurses needed, hence the necessity to include Merit College of Nursing Orlu into the Schedule of others State Colleges of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery.

“I am glad the motion is approved by the House which will go further to carter for the need of the populated Imolites”.

The Orlu Parliamentarian ceased the opportunity to assert that already, the school is operating but only needed the Legislative/State backing.

“This is like giving the School a full State licence to operate. Most of the nurses trained in most of these nursing schools provides more efficient services.

“Merit Nursing school has sophisticated equipments like the MRI, which most of these big hospitals do not have”, says Ihezuo.

Furthermore, the Legal practitioner lauded the Njaba founder, a American trained Medical Doctor for the initiative and for equipping the place with state-of-the-art facilities.

In his contribution, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, Member representing Oru East State Constituency and Chief Whip of the House testified that matters concerning health cannot be overemphasized.

Nwaneri opined, “We don’t produce enough nurses to fill in most gaps needed. So approving of this will be an added advantage to the State and to prospective intakes. The founder of the School wants to give back to the State and to Humanity”.

Other contributors to the motion all applauded the motion for its timely presentation and the importance it portends.

The House however adopted the resolution of the motion to enable the inclusion of the Nursing school into State Faith Based and Private Schools of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery.

IMHA LEADERSHIP: AMUCHIE EMERGES MINORITY LEADER, AS CLINTON AMADI DEPUTIZES HIM

The Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe has announced a replacement of some Principal offices with the Aboh Mbaise Lawmaker, Hon. Princewill Amuchie emerging the Minority Leader.

The recently inaugurated Owerri Municipal Member and a ranking Parliamentarian, Rt. Hon. Clinton Amadi serves as Minority Leader.

While Amuchie is of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Amadi belongs to the Labour Party, LP.

Before the end of Wednesday, January 17, 2024 plenary session, the Speaker made the pronouncements.

It would be recalled that at the inception of the 10th House, the former Member for Isu State Constituency, Hon. Modestus Osakwe until his ouster from the seat by the Appeal Court served as the Minority Leader while his Ideato South Counterpart, Hon Vitalis Azodo of the Accord Party was his Deputy.

Unfortunately for the both, the Appeal Court hammer nullified their election and declared their opponents winner.

In filling the gaps, the House through the Speaker declared Amuchie and Amadi as Minority and Deputy Minority Leader, respectively.

Addressing House of Assembly Correspondents shortly after the plenary, Hon Amuchie thanked the Speaker and others for finding him worthy of serving as a Minority Leader.

He enthused the House having considered it expedient to appoint him to serve in that capacity, he would give in his best and support all the people oriented Programs of the State.

Amuchie maintained that being in the opposition Party is not a permit for reckless criticisms, adding that he will not relent from applauding the Governor whenever he does good, as well as constructively criticise when need be.

“We are here to serve the people, not for ourselves. So there is no for selfishness while representing a people”.

Speaking on why he congratulated Governor Hope Uzodimma for a second term successful inuaguration, the Aboh Mbaise Lawmaker explained that Uzodimma as a Governor has done so well in almost all the sectors of government.

“The governor has done so well for the people. The presence of dignitaries that honoured the inauguration speaks volume. It is quite commendable.

“Again, Imolites and visitors had a hitch free Yuletide season devoid of security lapses. We didn’t hear unpalatable news anywhere. That shows the Governor cares for his people, and by so doing, he deserves a commendation. That is the State we all yearned for”, said Amuchie.

Further speaking, Hon Princewill Amuchie disclosed that for Uzodimma and APC to have won a PDP stronghold of Mbaise shows he has worked well and delivered due democracy dividends.

However, he assured his Constituents of a more robust representation they all would be proud of.

IDEATO SOUTH CONSTITUENCY:

AZODO OUT, APC’s DURU INAUGURATED

The lingering court case on who represents Ideato South State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly has been laid to rest with the inauguration of Hon Iheonukara Duru Johnson of the All Progressives Congress, APC, into the 10th House by the State Legislature.

Duru was inaugurated on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 by the House during its plenary session.

The decision of the House followed the Appeal Court’s judgement on the matter which ruled that APC duly won the Ideato South Assembly seat as against the Accord Party earlier declared.

INEC had declared and issued Certificate of Return to the Accord Party Candidate, Hon. Vitalis Azodo who was inaugurated alongside the other elected Lawmakers in June 2023.

Unfortunately, the Appeal Court ruled in Favour of Hon. Duru and ordered that the COR earlier issued to Azodo be withdrawn immediately and same issued to APC’s Johnson.

It would be recalled that Hon Iheonukara Duru Johnson represented his constituency in the 9th House (2019-2023), and is back for the second term journey.

In his address to his constituents, Duru said, “With your massive support and my second legislative inauguration, I have been authorised to give our collective interests a greater attention at the Imo State House of assembly, and I’m always set to seal my collaboration with essential ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that I deliver my campaign promises to my people.

“Also, many thanks to my boss, my political mentor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the executive governor of Imo state, for his overwhelming support in my legislative journey. I will not forget to thank the sole administrator of Ideato South LGA, Hon. Pastor Bede Ikeaka and others who, in one way or the other, contributed to the success of this course.

“My beloved constituents, my number one task in the tenth Assembly, is to attract more developmental programmes to our constituency and be rest assured that my office shall often promote our collective interests, in areas like youth empowerment, and education scholarship for our indigent children especially those who intend to further their education after secondary school. I am happy to inform you that we shall be sponsoring the JAMB and SSCE registration of some of our children. Those who perform excellently in these examinations shall be aided in securing admission in any institution of their choice in Imo state with free tuition.This project shall commence with immediate effect.

“I am also happy to inform you that some of those empowerment programmes that I facilitated in the 9th assembly for my beloved people of Ideato South will soon be perfected. Some of the people-centered bills I sponsored in the 9th assembly will receive an urgent boost.

“I shall also put in more effort to ensure that our ongoing projects, such as the security pilot scheme and the economic, social, and political programmes, are properly executed in strategic and major locations in our constituency”.

He continued, “I am glad that two of my bills that are aimed at establishing tertiary education assessment and monitoring agency, and Imo state agency for anti violence against women, girls, and vulnerable groups scaled through public hearing in the 9th assembly and I will leave no stone unturned to make sure that they passed through 3rd reading in the 10th assembly and signed into law by the governor in order to forster a robust tertiary education in our state, and the second bill will reduce the ugly act of abuse against our women and the vulnerable groups.

“Umu nnem!, my constituency activities in the 10th assembly shall focus on partnering and engaging the relevant authorities to consolidate my efforts in the development of various sectors of the economy in our constituency such as security, education, health and commerce. We shall continue with our kind gesture in providing, conducive, and comfortable homes for the displaced, vulnerable, and indigent people in our various communities”.