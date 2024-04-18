Oriental Derby: Enyimba’s Gaffer, Finidi Gets Perfect Birthday Gift In Heartland Win

Enyimba FC Coach, Finidi George has described his team’s victory against Heartland FC as a gift for his birthday.

Recall that the People’s Elephant’ Gaffer marked his birthday on Monday and the double victory over their Oriental rival in the NPFL delights the former Super Eagles winger.

A 35th minutes beautiful curler from Ekene Awaziem (his second of the season) was enough to earn the league defending champions all three points against the Naze Millionaires in a game they could have worn with a wide margin.

Reacting after the match day 30 encounter, the former Ajax and Real Betis player said he new the game would be tough but that he didn’t want any more than the victory from his boys for his birthday.

“Yeah it feels good to win games, we knew it was going to be a tough one because you know they are fighting to survive.

“We had all the chances to score more goals it didn’t happen, at a time i was a little bit scared they were going to equalise but am quite happy, I told the boys they should win this game for my birthday and happy they did.

When asked about the role of Chibuike Nwaiwu and Daniel Daga at the center back positions, Coach Finidi replied that it was due to injuries and that both players did well in their make shift roles.

“A lot of injuries, even Chibuike we had to convert him and you see today Paschal Eze Left and we had to improvise.

“I wanted to bring in the young boy Obi, he is a defender but i thought that in a match like this he might be jittery so i had to bring in Cooper Ikenna but it all worked well and we are quite happy with the victory wish is the most important thing and now we can plan for the next game.

Speaking further on Nwaiwu’s new role in the team, Finidi said he has been doing so well and has the calmness and qualities.

“He has been doing so well and for center backs, you need a fast player and I think he has that quality, that calmness and he has the speed, you can’t run him down.

“He has been helping us for now and we have 8 games remaining and I don’t know if he is going to continue, I just have to see the form of other players in that role may be we might bring him back to midfield but at the moment he is still there.