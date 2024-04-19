Aftermath Of Imo FA Cup: “I Have Best Team In Imo”, Says Fr Eburuaja

.. As Priest Cautions Referees

By Amaechi Chidinma

The founder of Fr Eburuaja football club, Rev Fr Emmanuel Eburuaja has described his football team as the best in Imo State.

While expressing dismay on the outcome of the just concluded finals of the Imo State FA Cup between his team (Fr Eburuaja FC) and Ikukuoma FC, he said his team has shown determination and grown in strength.

In a chat with newsmen, he said the coordination of the referees did not go down well with his club, in his words “In most AFCON matches you don’t see Nigerian referees because of all this rubbish, if not that I am an priest, the attitudes of the referees are not encouraging, this can discourage me, let referees learn how to leave the game 50-50 not to compromise matches, Ikukuoma is a good friend” he said.

Speaking further, Reverend Fr Eburuaja, a Chaplain/Lecturer College of Nursing Amaigbo said 60% young boys and girls would have been engaged in societal vices if not for football activities, he maintained that he chose to use football as a means of evangelization, he disclosed that his team is solely sponsored by him.

The football loving Catholic Priest said corruption has gone deep into the fabrics of the country, he reiterated that it is not only limited to the political cycle, according to Fr Eburuaja “Corruption has gone deep into the fabrics of this country, every day we talk about President and Governors, it is the same thing we are doing”.

He however advised Nigerians to go back to farming and be charitable in the face of the present economic hardship.