Nwankwo Kanu’s U-19 Tourney Kicks-Off, As Forster Academy Records Early Victory

.. Hostilities Begin In Owerri Tuesday

Abia State and indeed Aba football fans were on Sunday treated to classic football skills as hostilities began on the Maiden edition of the Nwankwo Kanu U-19 Football Competition.

The tournament which is ably powered by the Ex-International and Sporting Director of Enyimba FC, Ifeanyi Ekwueme was officially opened at the Abayi Secondary School Field on Aba-Owerri road with three spectacular games.

In the first encounter, Dona Stars Academy settled for a 1-1 draw with their counterparts, Abia Warriors Feeder side, while Okwu United also played out a 1-1 draw with Aba Madrid FC.

Meanwhile, in the last encounter of the opening day, Forster Academy got the better of Enyimba Feeders FC 4-2 in a pulsating encounter to record the first win of the tournament which is designed to identify talents and nurture them to greatness as well as help curb social vices among our youths.

Recall that the competition which also to help discover the next Kanu Nwankwo’s and Ifeanyi Ekwueme who at some point in their early days as footballers played in the Youth Age teams for Nigeria before stepping up to the senior team is played in two states, Abia and Imo State.

Speaking to infonews.com.ng after the games, the Central LOC Coordinator, Hon Uche Ezege said the organizers are working hard to ensure a successful tournament that will continue to immortalize our living legend, Kanu Nwankwo.

He appreciated Ifeanyi Ekwueme for this powering the youth empowerment tourney stating that with what the teams have already shown in the opening games, more is yet to come.

For the fixtures in Aba center on Wednesday, Miracle FC of Umunneochi will take on Top Level Academy by 2pm while Person Academy trades tackle with Ngwa United by 4pm.

In Owerri center, hostilities will commence on Tuesday as 16 teams are expected to fight to honours and quarter final tickets.