2024 NWFL Super Six: Heartland Queens Will Aim Not To Disappoint Imo Gov, Fans _- Coach Ogbala_ 

..As Sports Commissioner, Onyeocha Hails SWAN

Few days to the commencement of this seasons NWFL Super Six in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, Heartland Queens FC will aim not to dispoint it’s number fan and supporter.

In a chart with members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter, the Technical Adviser of the Owerri Landladies, Coach Obi Ogbala made this known before the teams departure to Yenegoa.

The former Pelican Stars and Nasaraea Amazon FC Gaffer revealed that he.would.have loved to make some fresh injections into the team but for the organizers rule which prohibits it but sounded optimistic that the team is good enough to go.

“The Super Six is for the best in the land and Heartland Queens is one of the best currently by our performance so far.

“We will aim not to dispoint our number one fan, His Excellency, the Governor and all our supporters.

“As a Coach I have taken underdogs like Pelican Stars to Competitions and did well, I would want to repeat that.

“We know all the teams want the continental ticket so we are also interested in making success and luckily we don’t have injury worries.

On his two players who are currently with the National U-17 team for the World Cup qualifiers, Coach Ogbala said;

“We will miss the two players with the U-17 Female team particularly on Saturday but we have good bench to stand in for them.

“They should however be back to us for the next game as NWFL considered that too considering that teams have their players with the national teams.

Meanwhile, the newly inaugurated Imo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon Obinna Onyeocha has expressed his willingness to work harmoniously with the sports writers body in the state.

Onyeocha who made the disclosure on Thursday during a brief parley with the Imo Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, to thank and appreciate their support and efforts as stakeholders towards the progress of Heartland Queens and sports generally.

While soliciting for more robust support, Hon Onyeocha promised to form a synergy with the body describing SWAM as a veritable tool for success