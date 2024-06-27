Hon Mandela To Partner Imo Sports Commission on Talent Hunt for Youth Devt

..As Youth Devt Boss Visits Amb Ogbonna

As part of the vision of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma to develop Imo Youths, the Ministry of Youth Development is set to work with Imo State Sports Commission for developmental programmes.

This was revealed during a familiarization visit of the newly appointed Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon Emeka Mandela Ukaegbu to Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Hon Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” in his office at New Owerri on Tuesday.

In a brief interaction, the Youth Development Commissioner informed that he will soon interface with the Sports Commissioner, Hon Obinna Evarestus Onyeocha “Onowu” and the Sports Commission Chairman on how they can collaborate to help Imo Youths through the Talent Hunt initiative.

He noted that sports is vast and a veritable tool to empower the youths whom he said can be given a platform through the Talent Hunt Programme to realize their dream adding that he was excited and looking forward to work with Amb Ogbonna, a man he noted is grounded and versatile in sports.

In his reaction, the Imo Sports Commission Chairman welcomed the Youth Development Commissioner and his entourage warmly stating that his Commission is always willing and open to partner as well as collaborate with Government Agencies and Private Organizations who are wish to work with the Commission towards taking sports to the right position in the state.

He observed that Sports has been and will always remain the Panacea for Youth development which he said is part of cardinal point agenda of His Excellency for Imo Youths and that his Commission is committed towards it