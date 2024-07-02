Njaba Roll Out Drums To Celebrate Obikaeze Emergence As SOLAD

By Ambrose Njoku

Last Saturday at the Nnenasa Local Government Headquarters, was a brilliant and elegant show appreciation to God Almighty as all political blocks in Njaba State constituency trooped out in their numbers, with canon shots, masquerade displays, women cultural dance and other behind the scene maneuvers to celebrate their outstanding son, Hon. Obikaeze Alexander Anaemem, the Sole Administrator of the Area who was sworn-in not in a distant past by the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The Thanksgiving/Reception Service Committee led by Dr. Ukawihe Udoka M. (aka UD Jesus), the Mmiri Oma Njaba who was the Committee Chairman, on behalf of Friends of Obikaeze from different Local Government Areas of Imo State showed their class indeed. Members of the committee were: Rt. Hon. Amb. Uju Onwudiwe PhD (Igolo Njaba), Sir Godwin Nneke (DAGS), Chief Vincent Odinaka Egbuchulam (Ochendo Njaba), Hon. Benneth Ozioma Ebonine Worship (member representing Njaba, IMHA, Chief Destiny Chimuanya (Amakadike), Chief Emeka (Ugo Chazuo of Amazano) Bekee, Mrs Uju Nwaugo as well as Nze Chukwudi Nganwuchi.

Speaking to mammoth crowd of admirers and supporters, the SOLAD himself describe his people as lovers of good things while thanking them for finding him worthy to be appointed to the present office which is being celebrated.

He stressed the necessity for unity expressing optimism that the present unity, he said will endure in the area. “God will grant us our heart desire,” he declared. He used opportunity to thank all for their co-corporation in making the occasion successful.In an interview later, he describe the day as remarkable in his life as people of all walks of life graced the event mentioning specifically Imo Hope Alliance, Imo Youths, Orlu Zurumee among others, giving all honor to God.

He pledged to unite all Njaba charging all to join hands to move the area forward stressing his goal to run an all- inclusive government observing the citizens from Labour Party and PDP are embracing the APC in the area because of his emergence. The Solad disclosed that traditional rulers, clerdymen and other Christian groups had sent their delegates to grace the occasion promising: “I am moving with you,” he concluded. Also speaking to journalists Rt Hon.oNWUDIWE encouraged the Solad to carry all along without discrimination in an all-inclusive government which at she put it: “will bring peace in Njaba”. She described Obikaeze as one she could trust in effective delivery saying: “with determination, sincerity he will get everything in position” being a result-oriented person. According to her, Governor Uzodinma’s choice of Obikaeze will bring peace in Njaba for his track record of antecedents. She advised against discriminating among leaders but to always have a listening ear urging him to investigate matters thoroughly without mistakes. Especially, she said, he should show openness in dealing with the youths “being the Field Martials of the political war in grassroot politics of the area”, she concluded.