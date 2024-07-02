Former Heartland Chairman, “Mr Bash” Extols Diversity Stars United FC Boss

..As Ilucio Bags Best Manager Award In Manchester

Former Heartland FC Chairman and CEO Bashlykes Sports & Event Center, Chief Chibuzo Goodfaith Etuemena “Nwachinemer” has congratulated his classmate and good friend, Ilucio Dias on his award as best Manager in Manchester, UK.

Ilucio Dias, a Portuguese British citizen is the owner of Diversity Stars United FC based in Manchester, UK was on June 28, 2024 decorated as best Manager of the year, 2024.

“Mr Bash” as he is fondly called while relating this to infonews.com.ng from his home in Manchester, United Kingdom described Ilucio as a man with great passion and vision to transform young talented kids into super stars through his Football Academy in Manchester, Diversity Stars United FC.

“Ilucio is a good friend am so proud of with what he is doing for the young talented kids.

“He was my classmate way back in Manchester College and i sincerely felicitate with him on his recent achievement with Academy.

“Am not surprised that he bagged the “Best Manager” award in Manchester following the anticidents of his Academy.

“Currently we are planning alongside other scouts from around Europe a big scouting programme which will take place in Nigeria to give back to our society as well as take talented youths off the street.

“His Academy is well tailored for Talent identification and development, Linking Communities Schools and Academies, Diversity and Inclusion, Elite development and helping to curb social ills.