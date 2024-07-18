Imo LG Poll: Youths Protest Alleged High Cost Of APC Forms

..As Aspirants Flood Party Office For Purchase

The announcement made by Imo State leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, on the price of the party’s nomination forms for Local Government Elections has attracted criticisms following a protest letter by some youth groups over what they described as an orchestrated plan to stop them from participating in the poll.

In registering their grievances through a statement made available to journalists, the youths under the auspices of Imo State Youth Parliament and the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Imo Chapter, jointly condemned the price tag for the purchase of the party nomination forms.

In a joint statement signed by Eze Ekewuba, Speaker, Imo State Youth Parliament and Humphrey Osuji, Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Imo Chapter, they described the price tag as unfair and an attempt to discourage youths from participating in politics.

The nomination form was placed at N1 million, while the expression of interest form goes for N500,000,

“The youth of Imo State are not happy with the price tag, as it is a ploy to deprive visionary and well-meaning youth the opportunity to participate in the forthcoming local government election in Imo State.

“On behalf of the youth of Imo State, we call on the leader of the APC in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State, to come to our aid.

“We also call upon other leaders and lovers of Imo youth to raise their voices and ensure that our interests are truly represented.

“We demand that the APC reduce the registration and nomination fees for youth by half, if the party truly means well for the youth of Imo State.

“We believe that investing in the youth is investing in the future of our nation, and we must be given the chance to participate and lead.

“We call on the leaders of the APC to heed our demands and lower the registration and nomination fees for youth. We will not back down until our voices are heard and our concerns addressed,” the statement said.

However, reports has it that many aspirants have flooded the APC secretariat to purchase their forms.

They include Lemachi Stephen Nzeribe an aspirant for the chairmanship position of Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Clement Asoluka, Owerri West LGA, Chijioke Enwerem, Ngor Okpala LGA and Tony Anakani, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.