Imo SWAN Mourns Demise Of Patron, Iconic Stakeholder, Cheif Iwuanyanwu

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Imo Chapter has mourned the death of Business mogul and former owner of Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The Elder Statesman Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday in Abuja after a brief illness and SWAN, Imo Chairman, Cosmos Chukwuemeka in a press release through the Secretary, Tunde Liadi extolled the virtues of the owner of the defunct Daily Champion Newspapers as a great nationalist and very detribalised individual.

SWAN, Imo hailed the significant achievements of the revered nationalist who rose to become the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and also the Pillar of Sports, South East.

“The death of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is a big blow to SWAN and to Imo people and Nigeria in general. He lived a very good life and his philanthropic gesture is there for all to see,” Chukwuemeka said in his tribute to the late sage.

“He was a man in a million who used his life to serve humanity. It will be difficult to get a replacement for Chief Iwuanyanwu because he excelled in all his chosen fields and was never tired to try something new.

Speaking on the demise of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President Ex-Iwuanyanwu Nationale Players Worldwide, Isaac Mbika said he still remain inconsolable since the news of the death of the Elder Statesman came into public glare.

He said Chief Iwuanyanwu was a goal getter and that what he did with Iwuanyanwu Nationale has been etched in the sands of time for generations unborn.

Mbika, a former player of Iwuanyanwu Nationale said the late philanthropist

took all players that passed through the club as his own and did all he could to make the club the envy of all.

“It was a shocking news because we still expected him to remain with us for years to come. He still leaves among us because his club, Iwuanyanwu Nationale still exists through Heartland FC,” Mbika said.

“I spoke with him about two months ago and he spoke highly of the Football tournament for Secondary schools in Imo State.

He made people. We had foreign players from other countries who played for Iwuanyanwu Nationale. Every player wanted to play for Iwuanyanwu Nationale because they know the incentives that will follow it and footballers saw it as a thing of Pride to have Iwuanyanwu Nationale among the clubs they have played for. I can’t have enough words to describe him.”

Chief Iwuanyanwu took over the former Spartans Football Club of Owerri (1981 WAFU Cup losing finalists) and renamed it Iwuanyanwu Nationale in 1984 and his acquisition became a turning point for the club with many laurels won and also creditable performance in the CAF inter club competitions.

He died at the age of 82 on Thursday, 25th July 2024.

However, the club has since 2006 reverted to the Imo State Government and renamed Heartland FC.