Umunna Lekki Association Mourns  Iwuanyanwu

.Describes him as a personification of the Igbo Renaissance

An Igbo social-cultural organization, Umunna Lekki Association (ULA), has expressed shock over the death of the reigning President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu whose passing was made known to the public on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

In a statement released to the press, the President General of Umunna Lekki Association, Chief Michael Onuoha (Eriri-ego Igbonile/Ide Nwangele) described the late Chief Iwuanyanwu as an epitome of Igbo renaissance.

Chief Onuoha noted that Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s leadership of the apex Igbo organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has brought many benefits to the people who needed a courageous and outstanding leader at an epochal historical period.

The statement reads in part “We as Umunna Lekki Association are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear father, a symbol of love and compassion, a true patriot and a leader of Ndigbo as well as a committed Nigerian, Chief Iwuanyanwu.

“His death comes with a huge shock, and we mourn him with pain in our hearts. While we mourn, we pray that God will repose his soul and that the nation and especially Ndigbo will have the fortitude to bear the frustration that comes with losing such an iroko at this time in our collective history

“We are, however, consoled by the fact that he lived a worthy life, with an outstanding legacy of achievements in the effort to rebuild the Igbo nation and in his commitment to the greatness of Nigeria

“We are confident that his vision and dreams will continue to resonate and find expression through the many disciples he has created in his lifetime. We pray for his family at this difficult time and may God rest his soul, amen”

Chief Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu (CFR) was born on September 4th, 1942 in Atta, Ikeduru local government of Imo State, Nigeria. He is a civil engineer, industrialist, politician, and philanthropist.