Amb Ogbonna Mourns Colossal Loss Of Great Igbo Leaders, Chief Iwuanyanwu, Sen Ubah

..Wants Imo, FG To Immortalize “Ahaejiagamba “

Amb Ogbonna Mourns Death of Great Igbo Leaders, Cheif Iwuanyanwu, Sen Ubah

The Imo state Sports Commission Chairman, Hon Prince (Sir) Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador” has commiserated with the family of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu “Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo”, the Football Community and Nigerians over the Colossal Loss of a true Iconic leader.

In a condolence statement made public by his media Aide over the demise of Cheif Iwuanyanwu and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, two big football stakeholders and Igbo leaders who were reported dead recently, Amb Ogbonna described Cheif Iwuanyanwu as a true Nigerian and a revered Igbo leader who’s legacies as an Elder statesman, Politician and Philanthropist are immeasurable.

He urged Imo Government and indeed Federal Government to Immortalize the name and legacies of the renowned Entrepreneur, Engineer, Football Pillar and President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo by naming any of the sports arena’s after his his

name for his colossal and selfless contribution towards football development in our state and country and for empowering of our youths.

In a related development, the Imo state Sports Commission Boss also grieves over the shocking death of Anambra state serving Senator, Sen Ifeanyi Ubah who reportedly died in London recently.

He expressed pain and shock over the death of one of the promoters of youth development and owner of former NPFL Champions, Ifeanyi Ubah FC describing Sen Ubah’s death as a total loss to Ndigbo and Nigeria at large.

While converring his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the Governor’s of Imo and Anambra, His Excellencies, Sen Hope Odidika Uzidimma and Mr Charles Soludo, the people of Ikeduru and leaders of Ohaneze Ndigbo world wide over the huge loss of very illustrious sons and father’s of our great land.

He prayed God to grant both eternal rest.