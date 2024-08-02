Day 1 of Anti Hunger Protest; Owerri, Parts of Imo Deserted 

It was a very quiet day in Owerri and surrounding towns on August 1, 2024, the scheduled day for the beginning of protest against hunger in Nigeria.

Contrary to expectations that a crowd from the state would have joined to show solidarity to the protest, nothing of such happened other than the residents remained indoors.

From Umuapu border of Imo State with Rivers State to last Community in Obowo LGA near Umuahia, Aba State and other parts of the state, residents remained indoors for a better part of the day.

Apart from deserted streets and roads in the state capital, our reporters observed that commercial activities was on zero level with banks and shops locked.

Our reporters who monitored the situation recorded presence of security agencies who maintained alertness at strategic locations while patrol vehicles of security operatives were noticed.

In some areas, residents were spotted relaxing at different joints discussing the situation.

There was no notice of violence as at the time of this report and no reports of such outside the state capital.

Trumpeta learnt that what may have kept the people indoors may not be unconnected to the incidents of the past days where unknown gunmen reportedly killed people at different locations of the state.

Also, the gunshots heard in town a day to the protest date that sent shivers down the spines of Owerri residents and environs may have also worsened the situation leading to people opting for safety than run to trouble outside.