Ohaji/Egbema LGA APC Chairmanship Hopeful, Obinna Ariaga Officially Notifies Ward

The foremost Chairmanship aspirant seeking the ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC, for Ohaji Egbema LGA seat in the September 21 council election, Hon Obinna Tony Ariaga has officially informed his Egbema Ward A APC members of intentions to run for the position.

Ariaga who was accompanied by his campaign team touched down at Abacheke where he informed his party members at the ward of his desire.

The immediate past Coordinator of Egbema North Development Centre said that it has been his ambition to better the lives of the people of Ohaji Egbema adding that such opportunity has been in his mind to deliver.

According to him, having been part of the progressive path to rewrite the history of the LGA for good, coming out to run for the position has been his ultimate desire.

Hon Obinna Tony Ariaga informed his Ward that he is the most qualified among those seeking the party ticket for Chairmanship stating that the short time he took charge of the Egbema North Development Centre was not only an eventful moment for the people but also witnessed a good percentage of dividends of democracy.

Speaking before the people, he said that his track record as a loyal party man, always available to move APC forward for the sake of the leader, Governor Hope Uzodimma and contributions to the growth of the society and mankind are enough indices that place him above others.

Hon Obinna Tony Ariaga assured his people that he won’t disappoint them if giving the chance stating that his pedigree speaks volumes of good work.

“I have a blueprint to transform Ohaji/Egbema and only seeking for your support to make it become a reality.

“I won’t disappoint us. I am a project of your ward and only needs your support to excel” he added.

Earlier, the Director of Operations of the Obi Ariaga Divine Mandate Group, Hon Uche Ogbonna told the people to support their son as the only candidate for the position.