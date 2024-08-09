Igboanugo Set To Be Install President of Ogwa Rotary Club International 

Foregoing every unforeseen circumstances, it’s certain that all is now set for Barr Innocent Igboanugo, KSM to be installed the 3rd Chartered President of Ogwa Rotary Club International.

Since his nomination as an incoming President of the Club, his installation is being received with the euphoria of pomp and pageantry within and outside the Rotary family, as the historical event comes up this Sunday by 2pm at the prestigious Great Wood Hotel, Port Harcourt road Owerri.

The occasion which will also witnessed an excellent humanitarian meritorious award to few distinguished Nigerians will be chaired by a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International and a former District Governor of the renowned humanitarian club, Arch. Victor Onukwugha, PhD who inadvertently is the founder of the Club in Ogwa Anunu Umu Mgbe ancient kingdom of Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

Igboanugo, a legal luminary of over 20 years standing, with both local and International awards in philantropic and humanitarian services is poised as a high profiled network person, to use the wealth of his experiences and connections to advance the welfare needs of the club as well as their host community.

The incoming President as a man of indomitable courage, integrity and pedigree has no apology for his stoic catholic faith and humility. He’s married with responsible and accomplished children.

Rotn Godswill Onunwa, a board member of the Club, further described the incoming President as a “consummated Rotarian” with passion for humanitarian services and purposeful leadership, reassuring that his reign will enthrone positive narratives in the club and its host community.

Among the expected recipient of the Club”s cherished humanitarian award are Ugoeze Shirley Okwudinma Chief Vitalis Nnabundo, Chief Augustine Izuagba, Prof. Steve Nwokeocha, Chief Edmund Nnoli, Lady Ngozi Nwosu, Chief Ambrose Aniemezie, Rev. Fr. Augustine Okoroafor (Okocity) and Dr. Lady Pearl Onukwugha.

Others include Prof. Rev. Fr. Wence Madu, Engr. Henry Ogojiaku, Dr. Mrs.Eberechukwu Achiegbu, Chief Charles Ndekwe among others.