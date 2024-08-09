IMSU Commences Admission Into JUPEB Programme For 2024/2025 Session

Imo State University, Owerri, has commenced admission into Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB), for 2024/2025 academic session.

JUPEB Programme enable candidates to secure direct entry admission into 200 level of desired course of study at Imo State University.

At Imo State University JUPEB Programme, all courses are available, including: Nursing Science, Law, Medicine, Engineering, and others.

Eligibility: Candidates must possess minimum of five (5) O’level credit passes in English Language, Mathematics and three (3) other subjects relevant to the desired course of study.

Interested candidates are requested to visit Center for JUPEB and Foundation Studies at Imo State University, Owerri, for purchase of form and other details or proceed to IMSU Microfinance Bank for payment.