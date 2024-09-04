Excitement As Desire Oparanozie Partners France Embassy On Sports Activities For School-Paris 2024

The Desire Oparanozie Foundation in line with it’s theme; “Desire to Aspire” has in partnership with France Embassy in Nigeria concluded plans for the organization of an inspiring and very educating workshop with the theme; Sporting Activities For Schools – Paris 2024 Program.

According to a release made public by the foundation’s media, the activity which holds on Wednesday September 4th, 2024 at Rock View Hotel(Cynthia Hall) Owerri, Imo State is termed, “The Oparanozie9 Initiative”.

The initiative organized by Amawom in Owerri Municipal Council of Imo state born former Captain of Super Falcons, will feature interesting and fascinating programs that will enrich and develop the school pupils /participants such as; Language, Cuisine and Cultural Immersion. Others include Career Challenges and Adaptations. The activities would also include, Sports; Football, Personal and Health Growth as well as Olympic Games History.

Desire who is retired from active football after a very successful career has continued to create innovations that will help to the younger generations become better in our society and her collaboration with the French Embassy in line with the 2024 Olympic is the latest of her programs to give back to the society.