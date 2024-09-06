Excitement As Andersen Joe “WorldBest” Marks Birthday With DDFC & Friends Saturday

All is now set for a special novelty match to celebrate one of the Diamond Dynamics Fitness Football Club DDFC, finest, Mr Anyiam Anderson Joe “WorldBest” this Saturday at the clubs training ground, IPACS on Egbu road, Owerri.

The event which is expected to kick by 8am in the morning this Saturday will feature former Super Eagles and Heartland FC players including Mobi Oparaku, Friday “Ekpo” Onyeukwu, Ike Thankgod, Atanda, Agor Nwadike, Marcelo, Leo, Stanley Onuegbu among many others.

Reacting to newsmen within the week ahead of the event, the petit striker who possess thunder strike and one of the son’s of Late Dan Anyiam (Heartlands first Coach and Nigeria’s first National football Team captain) said he and his colleague in DDFC would use the occasion to also honour his great uncle for his selfless efforts and service to Imo state/Nigerian Sports.

The novelty match will be preceded with entertainment and refreshment.

As a dress rehearsal to the event, WorlBest was on hand to represent the family of Late Dan Anyiam as he had the honour of handing the trophy in memory of his great uncle to the winners Heartland FC who defeated Kun Khalifat FC in the maiden Dan Anyiam Cup played on Wednesday night at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri under floodlights.