Descendant of Dan Anyiam, “WorldBest” Backs Amuneke To Succeed With Heartland

_..Calls For Patience

A staunch member of Diamond Dynamics Fitness Club, Owerri and one of the descendant of Late Dan Anyiam, Mr Andersen Joe Anyiam “WorldBest” has thrown his weight behind Coach Emmanuel Amuneke to succeed with Heartland FC of Owerri.

Despite the seemingly poor start of the Naze Millionaires, WorldBest as he is fondly called expressed optimism that Amuneke boys will come around in the league calling for fans and supporters of the club to be patient with the rebuilding process.

“You know Rome they say was not built in a day, and I can understand the agitations of Heartland fans who are not understandably unhappy with our start this season.

“For me, am very optimistic that his work with the boys will come around and very soon the team will begin to get the desired results.

“I know the fans are sceptic especially after what happened to the team last season but Amuneke is a seasoned Gaffer and believes in his work ethics.

“With time, Heartland team under the two time U-17 FIFA World Cup winning Coach will prove his doubters wrong and the team will soon return back to winning ways.

The petit striker for Diamond Dynamics urged the fans to be patient with the rebuilding process of Coach Amuneke assuring that the good times will soon come around.

Heartland FC have played 3 games in the 2024/25 NPFL season losing 2 and drawing 1.

The Owerri Landlords will on Sunday at Ibadan take 3SC in the NPFL match day 4 encounte