Heartland’s Shaky Start: Former NPFL Top Scorer, Tony Nwaigwe Calls For Support For Tech Manager, Amuneke

Former Iwuanyanwu Nationale attacker, Tony Nwaigwe has called on Imo people to continue to support the new Heartland FC Technical Manager, Emmanuel Amuneke despite the Naze Millionaires’ indifferent start to the 2024-25 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

Heartland FC have got a point from possible nine after three league games but Nwaigwe said in an interview that the Owerri side would come around and that the support of Imo people from far and wide would help the players and officials of the club to fashion out winning tactics and modalities if they do not relent.

The two time Nigerian league highest scorer said that so many factors coupled have been responsible for the team’s slow start including the delay in the confirmation of the status of Heartland FC whether the club would retain his NPFL status or would go on relegation after the club’s demotion from the topflight last season.

Nwaigwe also noted that from the team’s games highlights he has watched he could notice that the team is a work in progress and that what is left is for the attackers to start converting the chances that come their ways.

“I want to say that this is the ample time to support Emmanuel Amuneke despite Heartland FC’s not too impressive start to the season. He needs everyone’s support at this point to ensure the club bounce back,” Nwaigwe told our correspondent.

“From the video clips I have watched of their games, I can say that he has assembled a team that will do well overtime if a few experienced players can come in. The players tried their best in the games I have watched but they need to start scoring because it is goals that decide games.

“I know the failure to ascertain the status of Heartland FC may have hindered the purchase of more quality players to the team in the transfer market. Many would have thought the club would play in the NNL and most players do not want to play in the lower league. Some of the current players in the team lack maturity but they will improve and things will take shape in subsequent games.”

The 1993 and 1994 Nigerian league highest scorer affirmed that what the team needs is just a win to break the bad spell and that other things would fall in place thereafter immediately the players gain the necessary confidence and will be raring to go.

Nwaigwe called on Imo people in Owerri and its environs and those outside the State when they travel for away games to keep on cheering the team and not boo them for any reason irrespective of the results knowing that very soon, things would improve.

The former Iwuanyanwu Nationale striker said he believes in the technical knowhow and sagacity of the technical crew led by Emmanuel Amuneke and that he has his implicit support and conviction that things would change for the better and that the supporters of Heartland FC will smile again