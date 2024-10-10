Ritualists Storm Community In Owerri West

By Peter Uzoma

The people of Amato Orogwe in Owerri West woke up last Tuesday morning to behold a horrendous sight of scaring ritual items under the staircase of an uncompleted building at the entrance of a site popularly called Ogbuehi avenue

The items discovered were three brand new Ghana-must-go bags, an egg, two pieces of one thousand naira notes(old and new currency notes), two burning candle sticks and some quantity of alligator pepper all placed on a new white handkerchief.

A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, told Trumpeta that residents of the area were still in shock as regards the mission of the perpetrator(s).

The resident said the ward leaders in the area were currently putting heads together with a view to unraveling the perpetrator or perpetrators as well as the intention.

On the next line of action, the narrator intoned, “first and foremost, we’ll burn the items ,mount surveillance but I can assure you the mission is dead on arrival”.