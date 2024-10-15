Alvan Ikoku University Adhered To NUC Guidelines On Staff Appraisal

Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri has addressed recent media reports on staff appraisal and placement, reassuring that procedures followed established National Universities Commission (NUC) guidelines and directives from the University’s Governing Council.

The University’s management, led by Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Stella Ngozi Lemchi, clarified that appraisal and placement guidelines for teaching and non-teaching staff were developed to ensure fairness and transparency.

A recent publication had raised concerns about staff placement, but the University confirmed that the issues were resolved amicably after constructive dialogue with the affected staff.

“The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Stella Ngozi Lemchi and her Management Team have at all times adhered strictly to the procedures established by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the decisions of the University’s Governing Council”, said Nnaemeka Ijioma, the head of Public Relations at the University in a recent release.

“The Appraisal and Placement Guidelines for Teaching staff, as well as Non-Teaching Staff, were developed in line with these protocols to ensure fairness, transparency, and the continuous growth of the institution”, the statement continued.

Regarding the letter referenced in the publication, the press release distributed to journalists in Owerri clarified that “..we confirm that the Acting Vice-Chancellor and her Management received it and addressed the concerns raised by the staff through administrative channels. The staff involved were engaged in constructive dialogue, and after receiving proper counsel, some of them expressed understanding of the situation and issued apologies.”

The University reiterated the commitment of the Management to delivering an open and transparent transition process and the protection of staff interests. “Management remains fully committed to an open and transparent process…The Acting Vice-Chancellor and her Team continue to work diligently to safeguard the interests of all staff members and uphold the University’s values of academic excellence and integrity.”

The University Management also used the press release to urge the public to disregard any misleading information and trust it to deliver a transparent and fair process.