Ikenga Ugochinyere Condemns Alleged Plot To Retain Damagum In Office Till 2027

A group of opposition lawmakers have raised alarm a plan by some Governors of PDP are working tirelessly with members of All progressives Party.

Ikenga Ugochinyere, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Imo State, has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the current state of behavior of the said persons of People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He made his concerns known during a press conference at his Akokwa residence.

According to Ikenga, PDP which was founded in 1998 by notable figures like Alex Ekwueme, Atiku Abubakar and Olusegun Obasanjo, has deviated from its original principles. He stated that some members, including Umar Damagun and Samuel Anyanwu, have sabotaged the party and sold its future to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ikenga specifically accused Damagun of staying in office to pave the way for the APC’s presidential candidate in 2027. He alleged that opposition leaders are meeting at various corners with agenda of forming a strong front capable of preventing the National Executive Committee from selecting a substantive chairman from the North Central Zone.

Furthermore, Ikenga accused Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, of sowing seeds of disunity and weakening the party. He claimed that some governors are involved in these abnormalities and that at least 24 state chairmen of the party plan to endorse President Tinubu for the 2027 election.

Ikenga emphasized that the era of turning the PDP into an errand platform for the ruling party is over. He assured that the battle against Damagun and Anyanwu’s continued stay as national officers would be revisited, and the party would be reclaimed by its rightful owners