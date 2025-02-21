Akuneme, Others Thumbs Up For Kemi Nandap Over   Rebranding  Of  NIS At Sokoto Border

By Amaechi Chidinma

The apparent rebranding of the Nigeria Immigration Service by the current Controller General, Mrs Kemi Nandap who is putting round pegs in round holes, calls for more projection and indeed commendation by immigration stakeholders across the country and in the diaspora.

The case of Illela Border Frontier in Sokoto state, serves as a model for effective leadership and institutional reform, perharps setting a new benchmark for other border commands across Nigeria. No doubt inspired by the remarkable cutting edgev innovations from the Hon Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo and the elegant Controller General of Immigration, Mrs Kemi Nandap, the NIS at Illela is well on its way to becoming a reference point for border security excellence and Migration management in Nigeria.

From proactive management of men and materials, to non kinetic engagement of the host community, the NIS Controller in charge of Illela Border Command, Tony Akuneme, has demonstrated a new benchmark for efficient border security and effective control of the activities of cross border criminals.

A closer peep by our reporter revealed a high degree of efficient security enforcement, deployment of available infrasture, well trained and well dresssed personnel as well as a general atmosphere of positive synergy with other security agencies like customs, DSS, Port Health, NDLEA and even the Nigerien border police called Gerndames.

According to independent investigations and physical interactions with frequent users of the Nigeria/ Niger Republic border, the hi tech reforms being driven by the Federal Government, represented here by the Interior Minister, Dr Tunji Ojo, is fast taking root given the smart and courteous manner in which the NIS staff at the Sokoto frontiers are discharging their duties.

A chat with the Command Spokesman, Muhammad Abdullahi, a soft spoken but intelligent Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, revealed that a new dawn had befallen the command since June 2024 when CGIS Kemi Nandap deployed CIS Tony Akuneme to their command.

“Our new oga truly represents everything the Controller General stands for, from staff motivation, to zero tolerance for corruption, war against human traffickers, effective border management using the newly introduced electronic systems, as well as capacity building and leadership by example”

He mentioned that the selfless leadership style of the Controller has greatly inspired not just the workforce but also stakeholders like the Illela Local Government Council which has donated a staff clinic to the command. In the same vein, a US based NGO had recently organised a free medical outreach for both the officers and the natives, just as a retired senior Immigration officer named Tony Lukas Elumelu had donated a borehole and solar panels for the barracks.

The Command PRO was full of praises for the Honourable minister and the CGIS for the recent high level training on E- gates organised by Huawei Technologies in Abuja which he personally benefitted as well as the recent Award to outstanding officers and men of the NIS also in Abuja, which he was equally one of the recipients.

Indeed, the rebranding of the NIS at the Sokoto border is a toast to Mrs Nandaps ability to deploy square pegs to square holes.