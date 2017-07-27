Emmy C’ Advice Gospel Artistes To Depend On God, Lunch Album In The Market

Imo state gospel music sensation, Mr Emeka Chukwuezi Stephen popularly called Emmy C’ has taken a bold step in his musical career by commercializing his talent for the world to enjoy the gospel through praise and worship.

Speaking to Trumpeta Extravaganza recently at the Imo State Capital, Emmy C’ revealed that the album is now available in the market nation-wide with 9 tracks to his credit, two years after its release.

Emmy C’ went ahead to note that going commercial wouldn’t have been possible without financial and moral support from his family throughout his career, his friends in the media, well wishers and fans all over.

Responding to the challenges face by most upcoming artistes, he noted that the inability for an artiste to go commercial was due to insufficient fund but urged singers in such situation to remain focus, steadfast and consistent with prayers and hope their dreams and aspirations will come to fulfilment, “gospel artistes should depend on God for he alone will see them through” he concluded.