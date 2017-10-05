Onyi weds Patty





The traditional rites of former Miss Onyekachi Donatus Eyinnaya from Umunama in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area was presented before her parent and kings-men last Sunday, 1st of October 2017, by the Chief Executive Officer of Pat-Ukah Enterprise, Mr Patrick Ukah who hails from Ama iyi Ada in Afikpo South local government area of Ebonyi state at her family’s compound.

The wedding ceremony climaxed shortly after the marital rites were considered satisfactorily by family and kinsmen of the bride who handed their daughter to the Ebonyi State born business man.

At the peak of the ceremony, parents of both bride and groom prayed for God’s blessings upon the new couple after which they danced to the admiration of guests and admirers present at the memorable occasion.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony, Mr Patrick Ukah expressed happiness for the successful outing as he described Mrs Onyi Ukah as the best woman to have as a wife and companion.

Trumpeta extravaganza wishes the new couple a happy married life as they plan for their church wedding by December. Congratulations Onyi&Patty!