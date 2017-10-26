By Onyekachi Eze

The immediate past SA to Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha on Due Process, a practising Consultant, Financial Analyst and presently the Director of Due Process and Project Monitoring at the Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo, Hon Chief Lawrence Evans Nwobodo has opined that the ripples rocking the State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, is an added advantage to his party, ALL Progressive Congress APC, come 2019.

Nwobodo made this revelation yesterday during an interactive session with Trumpeta Newspaper at the State Secretariat, where he said that ripples or not, PDP is wasting her time by thinking it would wrestle power with APC.

He posited that there is no way a single political party that has more than 4 leadership groups would compete with a united, peaceful APC, stressing that the earlier they take cognizance of that fact, the better for them.

The political cum administrative gladiator from Oru East LGA extraction however said that APC is the only political party that is organized due to the calibre of persons that made up the party.

Nwobodo expressed optimism that even if PDP regroup or come as a force, it won’t be regarded, voted or respected by the Nigerian electorate, especially Imolites who he said are no doubt satisfied by the people oriented governance led by Rochas Okorocha.

To this vein, he admonished Imolites and by extension, to Nigerians to join the moving train on time for a better, improved dividends of democracy.

Chief Law Nwobodo hinted that Oru East is synonymous to APC and will forever shame PDP and it’s antics come 2019.