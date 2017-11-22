Obiano’s Victory: A New Dawn For APGA in Imo?

Before I commence, strong apologies for the absence of this column at the backpage of Trumpeta newspapers for some time. Recall that it has always been a double-edge commentary from me every Thursday of the week until another service to humanity and society came to distract my attention.

However, with the political class gingering for another outing in 2019 and buoyed by the recent victory of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, governorship candidate Willie Obiano in the Anambra governorship election, I am pushed to resume the Babanababa Poliscope; a political commentary that has history with this medium having debuted as Baba-na-Baba 2015 Vibes: Baba-na- Baba 2015 vibes came into being in 2013, two years after Trumpeta hit the newsstands to analyze proceedings in the political field before the 2015 election. With 16 months left to conduct the next general elections, this page will once again be a regular feature to review and preview political developments especially in the domain where the newspaper has a fair control of readers.

Last weekend witnessed a major political activity in the country. A governorship election was conducted in Anambra State, South East part of Nigeria, and a border State to Imo State. At the end of hostilities, Obiano, the incumbent carried the day, dusting away challenges from other keen contestants consisting of Tony Nwoye of APC, and Oseleka Obaze of PDP respectively. UPP’s Osita Chidoka cannot also be ruled out as one of the favourites for the race to replace Obiano.

There were remarkable landmarks that cannot be wished away after the Chief electoral officer pronounced Obiano of APGA winner ahead others. Apart from the fact that the federal might of APC, who reportedly mobilized and deployed all tactics to win, could not give Nwoye victory, the rating of PDP in Anambra dropped from second to third position.

Before the contest, several top class politicians from Igboland “jumped the fence” to pitch tenth with APC from PDP and APGA fuelling speculations that the Armadda of politicians APC is gathering in the South East zone is geared towards getting another State in the regime after Imo State. To facilitate a smooth capture of Anambra, APC governors from other States made Anambra their new abode even as President Mohammadu Buhari, who before now has not touched his foot in the South East after election in 2015, was handy to drum support for Nwoye during the grand finale rally of APC in the State. The other suspected underhand practices of deployment of loyal security agencies and INEC staffers cannot be ruled out as part of the game plan of the ruling party to conquer Anambra.

On the part of PDP, the party has always placed second since its candidate lost the position. Irrespective of the presence of the supposed political war lord of the State, Peter Obi in the umbrella party things still turned away for the PDP candidate, Obaze.

For Chidoka of UPP, his urban disposition and oratorical prowess during the governorship debate to herald the election couldn’t translate to votes; a signal that political structure is a key factor in election.

While Obiano’s victory has continued to arouse reactions in the political hemisphere, the survival of APGA beyond the frontiers of Anambra is of immense concern to political analysts.

Aside from the major political parties; PDP and APC who have a considerable number of governor and federal lawmakers, APGA is the next with only a State governor. There were widely held speculations that a poor outing in the Nov 18, 2017 election would have amounted to nunc dimities for APGA. The misfortune of losing the governorship would have eclipsed it from the political map of Nigeria. Without a State governor to keep the party’s flag flying in the community of State governors, the story of the party could be likened to that of moribund ANPP, CPC,AD and CAN, that was paraded state governors before going obsolete.

The survival of Obiano has rekindled hope to the party that has attachment with the former Biafra republic protagonist, and former military leader, late Ikemba Odimegwu Ojukwu of the Biafra army fame. Apart from Anambra, the party only controlled the Government House of Imo State and was spitting distance to capturing that of Abia State two years ago. It’s pertinent to note that in 2007, Martin Agbaso almost captured the governorship of Imo State before the election was cancelled and a bye-victorious. As if the party has a destiny to mount its flag in Douglas House (Government House), Owerri, before it was renamed “Peoples House” by the present administration, Rochas Anayo Okorocha rode on the back of the party to emerge governor in 2011 but had cause to dump it for APC when political groups assembled to establish the ruling party in the country.

In 2015, APGA had a poor outing in Imo State. The party’s guber candidate, Emma Iheanacho could not win one LGA including his Owerri North council indicating that the party has lost its steam and the “Okokorokoo-Onyeaghalanwanneya” slogan has lost it steam.

However, there appears to be a new dawn in Imo APGA if recent developments are anything to go by. Before the Anambra governorship election, APGA in the State has become a beautiful bride of the Imo political class. Since the history of the party, it was only recently that it managed to catch the fancy of top political shots who dumped their parties for the “Okokorokoo party” Not just the return of Agbaso who is claiming the national chairman, but for the influx of seasoned politicians from PDP and APC.

Agbaso who had dumped the party for the PDP at the peak of the 2015 election where he was interested for the governorship made a fantastic return to claim the national chairmanship of the party. The entrance of Agbaso is followed by the mass defection of some PDP chieftains into APGA. Mention must be made of Dr Alex Obi, a former Imo State chapter chairman of PDP. Obi was in charge of PDP when Udenwa was governor. During the crisis period of 2016 and 2017, Obi with a faction had their factional State Exco. Apparently aware of the impending doom in Imo PDP should his faction continue to lay claim, they moved enmass to APGA. Other notable politicians from PDP include three former governorship aspirants of the umbrella party in the 2015 election, Messrsrs Jerry Chukwueke, Bright Nwanne and Charles Onyeagbako. Another big fish who have also shown interest with an avalanche of supporters is Uche Onyeagocha of the APC. Ironically, Onyeagocha is returning to a familiar terrain as it was APGA that provided the platform that made him brace the odds to win the Federal House of Representatives election to represent Owerri Fed Constituency in 2003.

Onyeagocha, said to be passed off by developments in APC called it quits with the Okorocha government to resume fresh romance with APGA.

Since the Anambra election has been announced, reports have it that APGA frontier in Imo is trying to open up with more interest coming from other parties. There were unconfirmed reports that a faction of PDP has opened talks with the leadership of APGA in the State. How true that report is cannot be confirmed as those mentioned are yet to clarify the veracity or otherwise of the story.

Having restored hope to the party faithful, there is no gain saying the fact that the fortunes of the APGA in Imo will be blossomed as office seekers and political marauders seek for platforms to actualize their dreams come next season. With the entrant of PDP and APC kingmakers, there is no doubt that others including the foot soldiers of the political landlords will follow suit.

The air of disunity in Imo PDP and looming disintegration in the neighboring APC are capable of swelling the ranks of APGA in the State if the leadership extricate themselves from acts capable of instituting internal wrangling in the rank and file of the party.