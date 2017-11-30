By Peter Uzoma

The fire of discord ravaging Imo State chapter of the PDP seems to be unending with the faction controlled by Barr Charles Ezekwem and suspected to be backed by Chief Emeka Ihedioha launching a serious attacks on some members of the party in the other camps.

Ahead of the National Convention of the PDP scheduled to hold in August 9 in Abuja, the State Working Committee of Ezekwem Exco has through its state publicity secretary summoned about six of the former council chairmen for anti-party activities. Also marked for suspension is also Rejis Uwakwe gunning for Deputy National Financial Secretary. He is expected to slug it out with Irona Gerald believed to be part of the Ezekwem camp.

Those invited, according to Trumpeta findings are linked to the Uzodinma loyalists found in the Nnamdi Anyaehie controlled faction. They are Mrs Ruby Emele, (Isiala Mbano) Barr F. M. Nnadi (Orsu) Fighter Ezeugo (Oru East) Nnadi Gloria (Ideato North and Deputy Chairman) Bonny Nwadike (Isu) and Obioha Eddy (Orlu). These persons are notable members of the Anyaehie group in the political line up of Uzodinma the Senator Representing Orlu zone.

Their sins, Trumpeta learnt may not be unconnected to their desire to present themselves as automatic delegates to the National Convention in their designations as Executive Council Chairmen of the LGAs. What is surprising was that other Council Chairmen who served with then are missing from the list. Findings reveal that the Ezekwem group who are not comfortable with the romance of the aforementioned persons, are slamming anti party charges on them as they are expected to appear and face a Disciplinary Committee of the part today (Dec 1st) in Owerri.