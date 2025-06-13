Democracy Day Celebration: Goodluck Nwaneri, Others Hail Tinubu, Uzodimma’s Democratic Rule

..As City Boy Movement Holds “Tinubu Mandate Walk” In Owerri

By Onyekachi Eze

The support base of the APC administrations in the Federal and Imo State has continued to swell if the verbal and physical reactions from the City Boy Movement are anything to go by.

Celebrating the June 12th Democracy Day which was observed nationwide, the City Boy Movement Imo State Chapter has reaffirmed its unwavering support towards the President Bola Ahmad Tinubu’s-led government.

Also in the support chart of the group is the 3R administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma in Imo State.

Marking the celebration in Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday, the Movement walked down from its Owerri office at New Owerri to the Government House roundabout.

Tagged, “Tinubu Mandate Walk”, the Imo State Director and South East Zonal Coordinator of City Boy Movement, Hon. Goodluck Nwaneri disclosed that, they converged to show solidarity to the President over his democratic rule in Nigeria.

In particular, Nwaneri said, they are elated by President Tinubu’s empowerment programs aimed at alleviating poverty rate, unemployment and other social vices.

He submitted, the incumbent administration has continued to live up to expectations in addressing the needs of the citizenry, positing that, although it may not seem to be an easy ride, the people would later have a cause to rejoice.

Nwaneri also extended similar appreciation to Governor Hope Uzodimma, pointing out that unlike in the previous years where Imo people suffered untold hardship due to poor roads network, Uzodimma has changed the narrative.

Expressly, the City Boy Movement Director listed some of Uzodimma’s major roads breakthrough including the Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe, Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia roads and litany of other rural and urban roads construction.

“We say a happy democracy day celebrations to President Bola Tinubu and to Governor Hope Uzodimma for their impactful leaderships.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma made it possible for Imo people to have good and accessible roads unlike before. It’s a thing of joy. We give him thanks for all his transformative jobs and policies. He is indeed, Onwa ndi Igbo.

“City Boy Movement Imo State Chapter and the South East is solidly behind them. We say, ride on, President Tinubu”, Nwaneri said.

Earlier in his address at the government house roundabout, Commissioner for Youth development and talent hunt, Imo State, Hon. Emeka Mandela Ukaegbu commended the organizers of the movement, adding that Imo State is the home that even the President is proud of.

Mandela posited that it was through the good leadership of Tinubu that the Progressive Governors’ Forum endorsed him for a 2nd tenure, adding that the good projects, ideas and legacies are all domiciled in Imo State courtesy of the Governor’s pragmatic efforts to better the State.

Lending his voice, the Imo State Coordinator, City Boy Movement, Prince Francis Uzor, eulogized all the fallen heroes, especially the present ones for bequeathing the nation with a democratic rule.

He opined that democracy has given birth to young people who have all converged to make it live beyond generations and decades.

Sequel to that, he assured of their unflinching support to the number one citizen and asked that he keeps hope alive for the future.

An enthusiastic supporter of the movement, Hon. Olusegun Olaneye confessed that it was the first time to see a President with clear cut vision for his country.

The former legislator asserted that Tinubu’s emergence was not accidental.

In the same vein, he thumbed up for the Imo State governor, Uzodimma for his leadership qualities in Imo and Nigeria at large.

“Many are leaving their parties for APC because of the good leaderships of President Tinubu and Governor Hope Uzodimma. Without democracy, there will be dictatorship, which is why we celebrate today”, Olusegun enthused.

The Imo State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Humphrey Osuji, on behalf of the members reassured their loyalty and support to the government of the day.

The event was massively attended by youths across the State.