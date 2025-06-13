Imo State Revenue Service To Construct New Office In Owerri

The Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS) is poised for a significant upgrade with the construction of a brand-new head office in Owerri, the state capital. The project, a key initiative under Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration, aims to enhance the agency’s operational efficiency and reinforce its role as a critical driver of the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

Craneburg Construction Company, renowned for its high-quality infrastructure projects across Nigeria, has mobilized to the site, marking the official commencement of construction.

The new head office, strategically located in Owerri, is designed to provide a modern, conducive environment for IIRS staff and taxpayers alike. To be equipped with cutting-edge facilities, the building will streamline tax administration processes, improve service delivery, and foster a culture of voluntary tax compliance, aligning with the vision of IIRS Executive Chairman, Justice Okoye. “This new headquarters will be a game-changer for revenue generation in Imo State,” Okoye stated, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to transparency and efficiency.

Craneburg Construction Company, which has earned acclaim for projects like the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe roads, brings its expertise to ensure the project meets world-class standards. The contractor’s mobilization to the site includes the deployment of heavy machinery and skilled personnel, signaling a swift start to construction. “We are committed to delivering a facility that reflects the aspirations of Imo State’s progressive leadership,” a Craneburg representative noted.

Governor Uzodimma’s administration has prioritized infrastructure development as a catalyst for economic growth, and the IIRS head office project underscores this agenda. The modern facility is expected to boost staff morale, enhance public trust in the tax system, and support the state’s goal of increasing IGR.