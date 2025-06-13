June 12 Occasion: Anyanwu Urges Nigerians To Remain Steadfast

National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has admonished Nigerians to remain steadfast in the midst of the rising hunger, starvation and insecurity, urging them not to be deterred in working for the stability of democracy in the country.

Anyanwu said, “Democracy originally should be viewed as ‘rule by the people’ in which the citizens vote their elected representatives into various positions of authority.”

The Chief Scribe of the main opposition party in Nigeria further advised all major players in the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria like; the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Judiciary and Security agencies, among others to function as unbiased umpires with a view to realizing the vision for which “our heroes” past conceived.

While calling on the Legislature to make viable laws that will foster peace, unity, and human capital development as part of efforts to curb ethnic rivalry and youth restiveness, therefore advised the Executive to always implement those Laws aimed at enhancing democratic ethos, workers’ welfare and social security.

He regretted that despite the huge natural resources in the country, Nigeria is still struggling to have steady electricity, quality education, health care services and guaranteed security network across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Anyanwu therefore expressed optimism that Nigeria will surmount its huge challenges when those in leadership positions begin to apply requisite democratic principles, and urged the citizens not to lose hope in the system.