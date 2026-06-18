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A 63 -year -old man to Remain In Prison for Serially Defiling 12- year-old Girl in Imo

A Chief Magistrate in Owerri, Imo State, O.J Uzoechi on Thursday ordered the remand of a 63- year- old man, Chidi Onuogu in Owerri Correctional Center for serially defiling a 12-year- old girl( name withheld)

The Chief Magistrate who heard the matter behind closed doors in her chambers described the defendant’s action as unlawful.

The police in the state had arraigned the suspect on a one count charge bordering on having unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor.

The Police prosecutor, Esther Nzeh, told the court that the suspect defiled the minor on April 29 this year in his house at Amata in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

The count charge sheet reads” that you, Chidi Onuogu, male, on the 29th day of April 2026, at Amata Ikeduru in the Owerri magisterial district, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of one( name withheld) female, a girl under the age of 12 years and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 218 of the criminal code Cap C38, laws of the federation of Nigeria 2004 as applicable in Imo State.”

The victim told the court that the defendant defiled her in his house five times and threatened to harm her if she told anybody.

The court was surprised when the defendant stated that he committed the act in the dream and only found himself on the child when he woke up.

He also disclosed that he gives the child rice when hungry, a statement the court told him was not a justification to defile the 12- year- old.

The court ordered the remand of the defendant in Owerri Correctional center, pending the report of the Director of Public Prosecution on June 23 for possible arraignment at the family court.

Chidiebube Okeoma who is the founder of a human rights organization, Stand For Humanity foundation, said that his organization was seeking justice for the minor and her family.

Okeoma, a journalist, said that some people were trying to subvert justice in the matter because of the child’s background which made his organization to take up the matter and ensured that the defendant was arraigned.

Okeoma said” we at Stand For Humanity foundation are happy that the defendant was arraigned and remanded. We stepped in when we learnt that some people wanted the matter not to come to court. They were intimidating the minor and her poor mother.

“As a human rights organization we insisted that the suspect be arraigned. We are grateful to the court for being bold in the decision it took in the matter and we will not allow criminals to invade justice because their victims are poor. We will continue to follow this matter to its logical conclusion. We thank the police for their efforts.

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