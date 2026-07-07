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Imo Assembly Screens Longers Anyanwu As Commissioner-Nominee

… I’ve Come To Support Uzodimma’s Vision For Greater Imo, Says Anyanwu

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State House of Assembly on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, screened Hon. Longers Anyanwu following his nomination by Governor Hope Uzodimma for appointment as a commissioner, in line with the constitutional requirement for legislative confirmation of executive nominees.

The screening exercise, held at the Assembly Complex in Owerri.

The screening, geared towards assessing the nominee’s competence, integrity, and preparedness, saw Anyanwu attending to questions presented to him.

Presenting himself before lawmakers, Anyanwu expressed gratitude to Governor Uzodimma for finding him worthy of the nomination and pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him if eventually confirmed.

He assured members that he would bring commitment, discipline, and professionalism to public service while aligning with the administration’s development agenda.

Responding to questions from members, the commissioner-nominee highlighted the need for result-oriented governance, transparency in public administration and effective collaboration among government institutions to accelerate development across the state. He maintained that public office should be driven by accountability, innovation and service to the people, which he admitted the Uzodimma’s administration has attained.

Speaking to Assembly Correspondents after his screening, Anyanwu, who contested for Okigwe senate seat APC primary electio, promised a worthy service to the State.

He recalled that he had served as a Commissioner in Imo State 19 years ago, and so, has the experience to do better in any Ministry he is deployed to.

Also, he submitted that he is coming on board to support the policies and programmes of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration.

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