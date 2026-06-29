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Explosion; Imo Police Swings Into Action, Cautions Residents on Insecurity

The Imo State Police Command has commenced an investigation into an explosion that occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, 25th June 2026, inside a large drainage channel located at No. 1 Old Nekede Road, opposite Lakeside Hotel, in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

Following the report, operatives of the Command immediately mobilized to the scene, cordoned off the area, and deployed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit to secure and thoroughly sweep the scene. The area has since been declared safe.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the two suspects, who were inside the large drainage channel at the time of the explosion, are suspected scrap metal scavengers identified as Hyginus Akalonu, 32, of Umulumu, Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, Imo State, and Victor Egwu, 22, of Agba, Ishielu Local Government Area, Ebonyi State. They sustained severe burn injuries during the incident and were promptly evacuated to the Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Owerri, where they were confirmed dead while receiving treatment.

The Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit has commenced a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the explosion. Further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, PSC(+), mnips, reassures Imolites that the Command is fully on top of the situation, the area has been secured, and there is no cause for panic. He urges members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious objects or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergen cy lines.

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