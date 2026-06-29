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OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

UNVEILING & FULL COMMENCEMENT OF IMO STATE YOUTH GAME CONTEST 2026

In line with the *3R Government of Senator Hope Uzodimma* which aims at developing and exporting youth talents and diverting their attention from drug abuse, the Imo State Ministry of Youth Development and Talent Hunt and the Office of the Special Adviser on Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring, in conjunction with GigBeing Inc., Tokyo, Japan and Ebelebe Trading and Investment Ltd, hereby announces the unveiling and full commencement of the *JAPAN / NIGERIA YOUTH GAME CONTEST 2026*

*Who Can Participate:*

Any youth aged 18-35 years, who are digital creators.

*Contest Details:*

Participants are to design and develop culturally-themed games, up to a 20% Alpha version.

*Prizes & Rewards:*

1. *1st Prize:* ¥500,000 Japanese Yen

2. *2nd Prize:* ¥300,000 Japanese Yen

3. *3rd Prize:* ¥200,000 Japanese Yen

*Grand Bonus:*

The leader of the winners, that is the person winning the top prize, will be sponsored to Japan for mentorship. The trip is all-expenses-paid and includes exposure to top Japanese game development companies.

*How to Apply:*

1. Sign up at *jnaija.com*

2. Create your profile

3. Make your submission online

*Submission Deadline:* 31st August 2026

*Signed:*

Hon. Ezechukwu N. Obonna

Special Adviser on Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring

*For:* Central Planning Committee

0810 320 1800

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