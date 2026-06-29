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Villagers Desert Imo Communities Over Recent Kidnapping Attacks

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Communities in Imo State at the moment are living in fear as suspected kidnappers get hold of the area, Trumpeta can reveal.

Residents of communities in Egbema end of Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State are living in fear while deserting their abode because of the menace of kidnapping.

Cases of kidnapping on the Obokofia-Etekwuru Road in Egbema by suspected Fulani kidnappers have sent shivers down the spines of the villagers with many of them deserting the area to avoid being abducted.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen kidnap eight in Imo

In the last count after reported cases of abduction in the area, Trumpeta learnt that the residents are not only relocating but also seeking refuge outside their homes.

It was learnt that suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped eight people at Obokofia community in the Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the victims were kidnapped in two separate attacks in the community on Saturday. Multiple sources claim they were abducted along Obokofia-Etekwuru road in Egbema in the morning and later in the evening of same day.

A prominent social media outfit run by an Owerri based journalist, Okeoma News says that “While three persons were kidnapped in the morning, five market women returning from a market in Owerri were abducted and taken into hostage in the bush”

The medium reports that the attackers have established contacts with their victims families, demanding between N5m, N10m and N40m as ransoms, per person.

“It was further revealed that villagers have started fleeing their homes, following the development”

A source from the community sad “I want you to help me broadcast this news on platform.Fulani bandits have kidnapped over 15 people yesterday night in Obokofia community, along Obokofia-Etekwuru road in Egbema, as I speak to you now ,there’s panic in the community, people are running to other communities for the fear of being the next victim…Please use your medium for wider reach out” Okeoma News added.

But the youth leader of the community, Promise Ajero, said that eight people were kidnapped in two separate attacks in the community on Saturday.

According to him, while three of the victims were indigenes of the community, five others were non indigenes.

He disclosed that policemen arrived the scene on Saturday when contacted but eight the victims were rescued or the suspects arrested.

Okeoma News further added that

the attackers operated in military camouflage and when the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, was contacted, he said that investigations were ongoing.

Okoye disclosed that a combined security operatives made up of the Police, military and Homeland security personnel coordinated by the Divisional Police Officer of Egbema Police Divisional headquarters rescued two kidnap victims and arrested one of the suspects.

The police spokesperson said ” the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Egbema led a team of policemen, military men and Homeland security personnel to the community. Two kidnap victims were rescued and one of the kidnappers arrested. The suspect has been transferred to the Anti – kidnapping Unit of the command in Owerri.”

Okoye further reiterated that the command’s commitment to peace and security in the state were non negotiable.

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