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Imo Police Makes Big Haul, Grabs Suspected Kidnappers, Rescues Five

….Apprehended Cultists Who Buried Man

The Imo State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Audu Garba Bosso, psc(+), mnips, continues to sustain its offensive against violent crime through intelligence-led policing and effective collaboration with other security agencies, local vigilante groups, and critical stakeholders, reports Trumpeta newspapers.

According to a statement by Henry Okoye, Police Public Relations Officer, “During the period under review, operatives of the Command, led by ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, arrested twelve (12) suspects in separate operations for offences bordering on kidnapping, cultism, murder, and other violent crimes.

“The operations also led to the rescue of three kidnapped victims unharmed and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, two locally made double-barrel guns, four locally made pistols, two live cartridges, one blue Toyota Highlander SUV without a registration number, one ash-coloured Mercedes-Benz GLK Jeep with registration number YAB 831 DQ, three Q-Link motorcycles, one Sumec generator set, and eight branded cult caps.

“The following are some of the major operational breakthroughs recorded by the Command during the period under review:

RESCUE OF KIDNAPPED VICTIMS, ARREST OF KIDNAPPING SUSPECTS, AND RECOVERY OF ARMS

“Following the abduction of five passengers from a commuter bus along Obokofia Road in Egbema and the subsequent kidnapping of a young man in New Owerri on 27th June, 2026, the Imo State Police Command launched a coordinated intelligence-led operation to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Command, in synergy with operatives of Egbema Police Division, raided a suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Obokofia in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area on 30th June, 2026, rescuing three kidnapped victims unharmed and arresting seven suspected members of the gang. Other members of the syndicate fled the scene and are currently being trailed.

“The suspects are Eric John, alias “Yahoo Welder,” (30), of Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, resident in Obokofia, Ohaji/Egbema LGA; Light Chukwuma (18); Obinna Osuamma (18); Sylvester Nnadike (60); Tochukwu Precious (22); Destiny Albert (22); and Caroline Oziomele (25), all of Obokofia, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area.

“Items recovered during the operation include one AK-47 rifle, two locally made double-barrel guns, two locally made pistols, one blue Toyota Highlander SUV without a registration number, one ash-coloured Mercedes-Benz GLK Jeep belonging to one of the rescued victims, three Q-Link motorcycles, one Sumec generator set, and eight branded cult caps.

“Investigation revealed that one of the rescued victims identified one of the arrested suspects, Eric John, alias “Yahoo Welder,” as a member of the gang responsible for his abduction. The investigation further revealed that the gang had collected ₦5 million from the victim’s relatives and subsequently demanded an additional ₦50 million ransom before the victim was rescued during the Police operation.

ARREST OF SUSPECTED CULTISTS, RECOVERY OF ARMS, AND RECOVERY OF A DECOMPOSED BODY

“In another intelligence-led operation conducted on 21st June, 2026, operatives of the Imo State Police Command arrested five suspected members of the Senior Vikings Confraternity, also known as SVC, while carrying out cult-related activities at Okuku in Owerri West Local Government Area.

“The suspects are Iwuagwu Innocent Chigozie (26) of Owu Amakohia, Ikeduru Local Government Area; Okparaugo Kingsley (32) of Ogbusisi, Umuguma, Owerri West Local Government Area; Uchenna Daniel Akagha (23) of Uborji, Okuku, Owerri West Local Government Area; Nsubechi Ekezie (25) of Umuchiezie, Ahaizu Mbaise Local Government Area; and Nwaneri Chigemezue (28).

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to participating in a cult initiation ceremony held on 24th May, 2026 at Umuome, Umuguma, Owerri West Local Government Area, during which a yet-to-be-identified man was allegedly beaten to death. Acting on the information, operatives visited the scene and recovered the decomposed body. Follow-up operations at the suspects’ hideouts also led to the recovery of two locally made pistols and two live cartridges. Investigation is ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and apprehend other fleeing members of the group.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, psc(+), mnips, reassures Imolites that the Command remains committed to combating crime, strengthening collaboration with other security agencies, local vigilante groups, and the public, and ensuring that all offenders are brought to justice”

He urges residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest Police Station or through the Command’s emergency line 0803 477 3600, as timely and credible information remains vital to protecting lives and property across Imo State.

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