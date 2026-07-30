Incredible!  Advocacy For Alleged Witches Boss, “Removes” Buried Charm in Land Property in Owerri 

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Advocacy For Alleged Witches Boss, “Removes” Buried Charm in Land Property in Owerri

What appears to be another surprise action took place in Owerri, Imo State.

This time, it’s about a human rights advocate who removed an item said to be a charm buried on a landed property at Ishiuzo, Egbu of Owerri North LGA of Imo.

The human rights advocate, Dr Leo Chikezie Igwe who is the Director of Advocacy For Alleged Witches (AfAW), a humanitarian organization, reportedly removed the item from a property belonging to Mr. Donald Mgbeahuruike, who resides Overseas.

According to Trumpeta’s finding, he had contracted Engr. Uche Opara cleared the property to commence development on the site, but the discovery of the charm made him suspend the project.

Dr. Igwe, who directs Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW), a humanitarian organization that advocates for the rights of vulnerable people, especially those falsely accused and persecuted for witchcraft, after a successful evacuation of the charm, dismissed claims that the charm possesses supernatural powers capable of harming people.

Said he “About three weeks ago, a friend contacted me about this bottle buried here. He told me that he had implored some of his relatives, including those who are religious, to come and remove the bottle, but they refused. So, he approached me to come and help him remove it, and I agreed because it is in line with what we do in AfAW,

“There was nothing powerful about the bottle that could harm workers or stop the development of the property. It took me less than three minutes to remove this thing that had stopped people from working here,” he added.

Speaking further on the matter, he described the charm as a tool used to intimidate people and halt progress and development.

He condemned the practice of using charms to discourage development, noting that many unsuspecting people had been extorted by individuals who demanded money to remove supposed charms from homes, businesses and landed properties.

He noted that many people abandoned valuable projects because of fear of alleged witchcraft and fetish objects, stressing that such beliefs often exposed them to exploitation by individuals claiming to possess spiritual powers.

Dr. Igwe said he had assisted several people in overcoming similar fears, enabling them to continue with projects they had almost abandoned.

He urged members of the public to embrace critical thinking, shun belief in fetish objects, and avoid fear for the growth and development of society.

Engr. Uche Opara had earlier expressed fear that the charm could harm anyone who worked on the site or attempted to remove it, which made him stay far away from the scene during the excavation.

The owner of the property, Mr. Donald Mgbeahuruike, thanked the AFAW Director for his courage, noting that he had considered different options, including the outright sale of the property, after the charm was discovered on the site.

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