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Nwadike Scores Historic Legislative Victory as Reps Pass Federal College of Nursing Bill, Positions Imo for Healthcare Revolution

By Onyekachi Eze

Hon. Barr. Harrison Anozie Nwadike (IKEOHA), the lawmaker representing Isu/Njaba/Nkwerre/Nwangele Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has recorded a significant legislative milestone of his tenure following the successful passage of his bill seeking the establishment of a Federal College of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Sciences in Ihebinowerre, Imo State.

The proposed legislation, titled “A Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal College of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Sciences, Ihebinowerre, Imo State, to Provide Training and Research in General Nursing, Midwifery and Health Sciences, and for Related Matters (HB. 2191),” scaled Third Reading in the House of Representatives on July 21, 2026, clearing a major constitutional hurdle on its journey to becoming law.

The bill will now proceed to the Senate for concurrence before being transmitted to the President for assent.

The development marks another defining moment in Hon. Nwadike’s legislative career and reinforces his growing reputation as one of the lawmakers leveraging parliamentary instruments to deliver enduring dividends of democracy to his constituents and Imo State in general.

It was learnt that the proposed institution has the potential to transform Imo State into a major hub for healthcare education and manpower development, while addressing the increasing demand for qualified nurses, midwives and other healthcare professionals across Nigeria.

Beyond its educational significance, the Federal College of Nursing is expected to stimulate socio-economic growth through job creation, improved infrastructure, increased commercial activities and fresh investment opportunities in Ihebinowerre and surrounding communities.

In eulogy, the constituents described the bill as more than another legislative proposal, but, it symbolizes a strategic intervention capable of reshaping the economic and educational landscape of Isu, Njaba, Nkwerre and Nwangele Federal Constituency for generations to come.

They noted that since his inauguration into the House of Representatives, Hon. Harrison Nwadike has consistently projected himself as a lawmaker focused on practical representation rather than political rhetoric.

“His legislative interventions have increasingly reflected a commitment to policies that create lasting institutions capable of improving lives long after political tenures expire.

The successful passage of the Federal College of Nursing Bill is another evidence of purposeful representation, strategic thinking and effective lawmaking. This is in line with the administration of His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma. We are delighted in this great move”, a constituent said.

Also note that if eventually signed into law, the Federal College of Nursing, Midwifery and Health Sciences, Ihebinowerre, will not only strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system but also stand as a lasting legacy of visionary representation, one capable of empowering thousands of young Nigerians with professional opportunities while accelerating development across Imo State.

For constituents and political stakeholders alike, the passage of the bill is being celebrated as a landmark legislative triumph and another clear demonstration that effective representation is ultimately measured by tangible accomplishments that leave lasting footprints in the lives of the people.

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