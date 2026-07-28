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Aftermath of Incident; IMSG Demolishes Illegal Structures At IMSU Front Gate

Following the unfortunate incident which saw the death of a boy at the front gate of the Imo State University, Owerri, The Imo State Government has demolished illegal structures and criminal hideouts around the Imo State University (IMSU) Front Gate.

Sunday’s tragic road accident at the front gate of the university claimed the life of a 19-year-old student and another injured.

According to Government House sources, the enforcement exercise, carried out by the Office of the Governor on Monitoring and Compliance led by Nze Chinasa Nwaneri in collaboration with the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) led by Hon. Frank Nkem, targeted makeshift shops, illegal roadside structures, and suspected criminal hideouts that had obstructed visibility and contributed to traffic hazards along the busy corridor.

Government officials in a statement obtained by Trumpeta said the operation was aimed at restoring order, improving road safety, and reclaiming public spaces that had been illegally occupied over the years. Several shanties identified as hideouts for criminal elements involved in hard drug peddling and other unlawful activities were also dismantled during the exercise.

The demolition comes barely 24 hours after a fatal road traffic accident at the IMSU Front Gate. According to the Imo State Police Command, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday when a Lexus ES 350 allegedly driven at excessive speed during an unauthorized street racing activity struck 19-year-old Chibuike Friday from Ebonyi State while he attempted to cross the road. Another victim, Bright Ukwuoma, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

Police spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, confirmed that the driver, Dike Chibuike Micheal, 30, from Oguta Local Government Area, was arrested at the scene after officers rescued him from an angry mob. Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Garba Bosso, condemned the reckless driving that led to the tragedy and directed the State Traffic Department to conduct a thorough investigation, assuring that the suspect would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Residents and commuters welcomed the government’s swift intervention, expressing hope that clearing the illegal structures and criminal hideouts would improve visibility for motorists, enhance pedestrian safety, reduce traffic congestion, and eliminate criminal activities around one of the state’s busiest locations.

The Imo State Government reiterated its commitment to sustaining similar enforcement operations across the state to protect lives, maintain environmental order, and deny criminal elements safe havens within the capital.

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