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Ripples In Imo Over “Spiritual Private Part Touches” Allegation Against Owerri Based Woman Bishop During Deliverance

…Residents React, Seek Further Investigation, Justice for Victim

Tongues are wagging in Imo State following yet-to-be confirmed reports about a young woman who accused an Owerri based pastor ( names withheld) of undue access to her private part during a suspected spiritual deliverance.

The social media in Imo State circle is abuzz at the moment with a report about an alleged action of a popular Owerri based evangelist towards a young woman who attended a church service in her place of worship located in the state capital, Owerri.

According to information Trumpeta culled from the social media handle of a popular Owerri based On-Air Personality (OAP) cum media professional, Chinonso Uba, (aka Nonso Nkwa,) a young woman said to be a post graduate student who attended a church service with her mother in the woman of God premises allegedly got abused when her clothes were removed and private parts touched without her consent.

According to the video that has gone viral in possession of Trumpeta, attracting multiple comments and raising concern for further investigation by security agencies, the young woman alleged in her voice interview though with Nonso Nkwa played in the video, that during a special session of the Church, she was asked to step out to another secluded place with few others and in a while, the supposed woman evangelist during what appeared to be spiritual ministration, striped and exposed her vital genital parts which was touched randomly in abusive manner without her consent.

Apart from the “spiritual touches” on her, the victim further alleged that substances were poured on her body and her cries and disapproval exclamation could not be heard because of the loud sound made by worshipers in another place on the day of the incident.

The victim, who felt disappointed reported to her mother who attended the church service with her before Nonso Nkwa made it public on social media.

From the social media handle of Nonso Nkwa, the victim spoke in an interview though her identity still protected. But she reportedly says;

“It happened on a Wednesday in the premises of the ministry. An elderly man took us there and lectures started, we were asked to write our names, later when the church started, we were asked to knelt down, like by way of intimidation. My mum was somewhere else and as we knelt down, the woman of God was moving round with the Bible hitting some people’s heads. The first time, I dodged the Bible, the second time she came to hit it on my head and used her hands to push my forehead. I fell on the ground. She tickled me first and second time and I figdeted. She directed them to take me to a particular place where they used a wrapper to cover the place and I was wondering what was happening. I saw about five people lying there on the floor. The first person started to pull off her clothes and the woman started touching her breasts and I was to be the second person in the row. And I was like what is happening. The other lady came and zipped open my clothes but I closed it and she did it again and I knew I wasn’t myself because I was supposed to run away from there but couldn’t. So after touching the first woman the woman left, she now came to me. All of them were looking at me trying to say who is this one that is trying to over power us. The lady beside me started falling under a kind of anointing; an act I discovered later discovered to be fake and meant to distract me. When the other lady’s act distracted me, it became an avenue for them to open my clothes. Two women who unzipped my cloth, tore my bra and kept me on the floor. I was shivering over what was next to happen. The woman-bishop came turning my breast, like twisting my breast on the floor. I was shouting and screaming. I tried to stand up but they held me down and I was trying to open my eyes but I don’t know what she used and poured on my eyes, and I started shouting”

Explaining further on what transpired, the victim adds “She did the same thing on my second breast and each lasted for about five to ten minutes. When she finished doing those things, I thought it was over, but she came again and removed my pants and my tights and was putting substances into my vagina. While I was shouting during this period, praise and worship was on at the same time. All I could do was shout ‘Jesus help and save me’ substances were poured on me and sprayed on my eyes. Later, I was thrown out before I started looking for my bra and others removed from me. I scrambled to regain myself before I met my mum while in tears, I unfolded what transpired to her. My mum was surprised at the development.

Reactions trailing the incident after it became public speak volumes of disapproval from the masses, especially residents of the state who are calling for authorities to investigate the said scandal which involves a known church and operator.

Trumpeta correspondents who have been following the matter disclose of calls from the public asking security agencies to wade into the matter and ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the claims even as many enjoined the state government to emulate the style of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State on battle against fake pastors.

An undercover visit by one of our correspondents showed that since the incident gained public attention, activities have reduced at the church gate with those spotted around seen discussing the story in hushed tones.

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