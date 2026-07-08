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IMO ASSEMBLY LEADER, KANAYO ONYEMAECHI ADVISES ONYERERI:

2027 IMO WEST SENATE SEAT IS NOT UP FOR GRABS

..SAYS, UZODIMMA’S PERFORMANCE IS CAMPAIGNING ACROSS ORLU ZONE

The Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly and member representing Owerri West State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Kanayo Onyemaechi, has declared that there is no vacancy for the Orlu Senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that the overwhelming support for Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration across Orlu Zone has rendered premature political campaigns unnecessary.

Onyemaechi made the assertion while exchanging pleasantries with the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Hon. Jones Onyereri in a venue for the cultural “Oghu” festival held in Amurie-Omanze, Isu LGA over the weekend.

He was said to had told Onyereri to jettison his senate ambition, stressing that for 2027, there is no better person to occupy the position except governor Uzodimma who is the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Imo Assembly Leader maintained that the people of Orlu are more concerned with sustaining the gains of the present administration than engaging in distractions fuelled by early electioneering.

Without mincing words, the Assembly Leader advised the former federal lawmaker, Hon. Jones Onyereri to save his himself the stress, resources and time for maybe 2035.

According to him, the governor’s transformational leadership and visible infrastructural projects have become the strongest political campaign across the twelve local government areas of Orlu Senatorial District.

“The roads being reconstructed, the renewed confidence in governance, improved security architecture, rehabilitation of public institutions and other developmental interventions are speaking louder than political slogans. Governor Hope Uzodimma’s performance is already the campaign the people identify with,” Onyemaechi stated.

He argued that Onyereri and other responsible leaders should concentrate on supporting the ongoing developmental agenda of the State rather than embarking on political activities that could yield to zero.

The lawmaker maintained that Orlu Zone has continued to benefit immensely from the current administration through massive road infrastructure, urban renewal projects, healthcare improvements, educational investments and other people-oriented programmes, noting that the people are not prepared to gamble with the stability presently enjoyed in the State.

He further urged political stakeholders to place the collective interest of Imo State above personal ambition, emphasizing that the success of Governor Uzodimma’s administration should remain the priority of every progressive-minded leader, regardless of political parties.

He concluded that the governor’s performance has continued to redefine governance in Imo State, insisting that the ongoing projects and measurable achievements constitute the most compelling political message to the people, while affirming emphatically that “there is presently no vacancy for the Orlu Senate seat.”

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