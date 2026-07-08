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Imo Govt Begins Demolition,Reclamation of Area K

…Arrests Suspected Criminal Elements, Drug Pedlers

The Imo State Government has commenced the demolition and reclamation of Area K, located opposite Everyday Supermarket in the World Bank area of Owerri, as part of its ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal hideouts and restore public spaces.

The exercise, which is being carried out by the Office of the Governor on Monitoring and Compliance in collaboration with the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), led to the arrest of several suspected criminal elements and alleged hard drug and gun runners peddlers operating within the area.

Government officials said the operation forms part of a broader initiative to dismantle locations believed to have become safe havens for criminal activities, while reclaiming public land for lawful use and urban development.

The authorities noted that the reclamation process has now commenced and assured residents that similar operations would continue in other identified locations across the state as part of the government’s commitment to improving security, restoring order, and protecting lives and property.

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