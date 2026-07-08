Niger Delta Youths Pass Vote Of Confidence On ISOPADEC MD

Considering his vision, leadership capacity, acumen and commitment to the development of the oil producing communities in Imo State, the Niger Delta Youth Stakeholders Forum had passed a Vote of Confidence on the Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), Chief Austin Onyedebelu.

The endorsement came on Tuesday when leaders of the Forum led by Comrade Wisdom Nwauwa, paid a courtesy visit to Onyedebelu, in Owerri.

They highlighted many challenges confronting communities in the oil producing areas and appealed for sustained government intervention to address developmental needs across the region.

In his response, the MD detailed the group on the Commission’s ongoing projects and programs, explaining that ISOPADEC remains committed to delivering meaningful development to the people.

Onyedebelu noted that the Commission regularly engages traditional rulers, youth leaders, women groups and other stakeholders to ensure inclusiveness and transparency in its operations.

He assured the delegation that his office remains open to every citizen of the oil producing region, encouraging stakeholders to continue offering constructive suggestions that will enhance the Commission’s performance.

In his speech, Comr. Nwachukwu Charles Oringo, President of NDYM, Imo State Chapter, hailed Onyedebelu for his accessibility, responsiveness and developmental initiatives, adding that the youth are impressed by the level of work being undertaken by the Commission.

The youth, satisfied with Onyedebelu’s achievements, unanimously endorsed his leadership style and urged all relevant stakeholders from the oil producing communities to unite behind his leadership in the interest of peace, stability and sustainable development.

The Forum also expressed optimism that Onyedebelu’s emergence as the Chairman of APC in Imo State would further strengthen his access to Governor Hope Uzodimma and attract greater developmental attention to the oil producing communities.

The Forum, however, warned individuals allegedly sponsoring campaigns of blackmail and distraction against the Managing Director to desist.

They also advised those interested in succeeding Onyedebelu to allow him complete his tenure, stressing that unnecessary distractions and politically motivated attacks would only undermine the Commission’s developmental mandate.

The youth reaffirmed its commitment to supporting every genuine effort aimed at improving the welfare of the people of the oil producing areas and pledged to continue partnering with ISOPADEC in promoting peace, accountability and sustainable development across the region.